Editor's Review Kenya celebrated a successful day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after Stephen Ndangiri and Lilian Odira each claimed silver medals in their respective events.

Kenya celebrated a successful day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after Stephen Ndangiri and Lilian Odira each claimed silver medals in their respective events.

Ndangiri produced a historic performance in the men's 10,000m race walk by setting a new Kenyan national record, while Odira secured a podium finish in the women's 800m final.

Ndangiri clocked a personal best and national record time of 38:46.57 to finish second in the men's 10,000m race walk.

Australia's Isaac Beacroft won the gold medal in 38:45.51, while Canada's Evan Dunfee completed the podium with bronze after posting 40:03.39.

Kenya's second silver medal came through Lilian Odira, who finished second in the women's 800m final after crossing the line in 2:00.58.

England's Georgia Hunter Bell claimed the gold medal, with Canada's Sarah Billings taking bronze.

Odira, the reigning world champion, had impressed throughout the competition by progressing confidently through the preliminary rounds before producing another strong run in the final.

File image of Stephen Ndangiri

After the race, Odira reflected on her victory and admitted she had hoped to retain her title in front of a home crowd.

"My aim was to finish on the podium. Personally, I wanted to win that gold because the championships were at home, and I wanted to retain my title," she said.

Elsewhere, Kenya continued its dominance in the men's 3000m steeplechase after claiming all three medals in the event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27.

The performance at Scotstoun Stadium delivered the country's first gold medal of the Games and extended its unbeaten run in the discipline at the Commonwealth Games since 1986.

Edmund Serem led the historic clean sweep by winning the gold medal in 8:18.23 during the straight final.

Simon Koech secured the silver medal after clocking 8:18.59, while Leonard Bett completed the all-Kenyan podium with bronze after finishing in 8:21.63.

Serem expressed his delight after claiming the Commonwealth title on his debut at the Games, saying the victory was special not only for him but also for his family and the country.

"Today I’m very happy; I’ve won my title in my first Commonwealth Games. I know my family and all Kenyans are happy; more so, we went for a clean sweep for Kenya. I had like 20 calls from my father, even one hour ago, before we went to the call room," he said.

Serem shared the emotional encouragement he received from his father, who urged him to attack the water barriers confidently and offered prayers before the race.

He added;

"I talked to him, and he wrote me a very long message encouraging me to clear the water barriers and take off, and he also prayed for me. The last thing that he told me was, ‘Go, my son, go for it. I love you.'"