Editor's Review Safaricom has explained why some Fuliza users may see their borrowing limits reduced despite maintaining a consistent repayment record, while also revealing a simple way to refresh their limits.

Safaricom has explained why some Fuliza users may see their borrowing limits reduced despite maintaining a consistent repayment record, while also revealing a simple way to refresh their limits.

The clarification came after a customer questioned the mobile service provider over a reduced Fuliza limit and deductions from their account balance despite regularly settling their overdraft obligations.

"Why are you reducing my Fuliza limit when I’ve been repaying it consistently? And on top of that, you’re deducting money from my account balance," the user asked.

In response, Safaricom said Fuliza limits are not fixed and can be adjusted by the lending bank based on a customer's usage patterns and other factors.

Safaricom also advised on how users can refresh their Fuliza limits once every month.

"Please note that the bank may review your limit upwards or downwards at its discretion, depending on your usage. You may dial *334# once every month to refresh your Fuliza limit. We will notify you if there is any change," the company explained.

File image of M-Pesa transactions on a phone

This comes a week after Safaricom responded to a customer who complained about delayed M-PESA transaction messages, saying the mobile service provider is currently not experiencing any delays with notifications.

A user took to social media to express frustration over delayed transaction alerts, claiming the issue had caused misunderstandings.

In its response, Safaricom denied the existence of any ongoing delays affecting M-PESA messages across its network.

"Kindly note we do not have delays with M-PESA messages currently, the experience may also be caused by the phone that does not show messages immediately delivered to the line," the telecommunications company said.

Prior to that, Safaricom had responded to concerns from users who noticed that the Lipa na M-Pesa option is missing from the SIM Toolkit menu on some mobile lines.

The issue was raised by a customer who sought clarification from the company over the missing feature, commonly used for making business payments.

"Why has Safaricom Care disabled Lipa Na M-Pesa from the SIM Toolkit on some lines?" the user asked.

In response, Safaricom explained that the service itself had not been removed, but rather the issue was linked to older SIM cards that lack the required capacity to support the feature.

"The service has not been disabled. You might be using an older version of a simcard that needs to be replaced since it has no capacity for the lipa na M-PESA menu. Apologies for the inconvenience," the company responded.