Editor's Review Gachagua further responded to claims that he was unfairly attacking female governors from the Mount Kenya Region.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has told off leaders from the Rift Valley region who have pitched camp in Mount Kenya to drum up support for President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, August 1, Gachagua stated that the leaders had no right to advise the people of the region on who to or not to elect as leaders.

He accused them of disrespecting and irritating their community with their unwarranted advice, adding that the people already made up their minds.

"I have seen the leaders from the Rift Valley storm the Mount Kenya Region trying to advise the people on how to choose their leaders and who to follow. Please, respect this community.

"You have no capacity to advise this community on anything. We don't need it, and we will not take it. In fact, you are irritating us," he stated.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua.



The former Deputy President told the leaders to offer their counsel to President Ruto instead. He argued that the Head of State needed guidance on how to salvage his regime within the last year of his term.

"You need to spend time to advise William Ruto that this community elected him, but he chose to betray, harass, and frustrate us. Go and advise your son on what he can do within the next one year before he goes home," he stated.

Gachagua further responded to claims that he was unfairly attacking Governors Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga, Nakuru's Susan Kihika, and Embu's Cecily Mbarire.

He denied claims that he was targeting them just because they were female leaders and explained that his hostility towards them was because they betrayed the Mount Kenya Community by working with a regime that mistreated them.

The DCP added that he would actively campaign against Kihika's and Mbarire's re-election, and warned that if Waiguru, who has already served two terms, attempts to run for the Senate, he would ensure she loses the election.

He clarified that his onslaught against them was not because of their gender but because they were leaders.

Earlier, Gachagua said he would not allow politicians allied to Ruto to join his DCP party, which he reckons is the party of the Mount Kenya Region, unless the people advise him otherwise.

However, he intimated that he endeavours to bring all the leaders from the region together so that it could speak with one voice in the 2027 General Election.