Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages that will affect parts of seven counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity outages that will affect parts of seven counties on Sunday, August 2.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, the company said the interruptions will affect customers in Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity will be switched off in the Turbo NYS and Sipande area from 9.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The blackout will affect Turbo NYS, Murram Village, Mugunga, Pan Paper Market, Mautuma, Munge, Mlimani, St. Gabriel and neighbouring customers.

In Trans Nzoia County, customers in Endebes Market and Suam Border will experience a power interruption between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Areas to be affected include Endebes Market, Chepchoina, Anderson Flowers Suam, Border KRA Offices, Kenya Forest, Matumbei, and KWS Offices.

Kimondo, Salama, Rongai, Landi Kenya Seed Kwanza, Maridadi Market, Norek and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kisumu County, power will be unavailable in the Abbysinia area from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

Customers affected include Abbysinia Iron & Steel Factory, Ezra Gambe Primary School, Kenya Ree Estate and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Siaya County, the planned outage will affect the Obambo area between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Siger, Ndere, Ratuoro, Obambo, Rangala Girls School and neighbouring customers.

In Vihiga County, electricity will be interrupted in Luanda and its surrounding areas from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. The outage will affect Luanda, Ebuyangu, Esaaba, Ebukolo, Emabwi, Ebukanga and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, one of the largest scheduled outages will affect the whole of Shanzu and Mwembelegeza from 7.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The interruption will impact residential estates, schools, hotels, businesses and institutions including Serena, Whitesands, Pride Inn Paradise, Shanzu Beach Homes, Shanzu Law Courts, Shanzu TTC, Bamburi Beach, Pirates, Travelers, and Naivas Bamburi.

Other affected areas are Nyali Plaza, CTM, Jumeirah, Baobab, Kingston, Malindi Road, KRA, NITA, Kiembeni, Majaoni, Utange, Bamburi Mwisho, Mlaleo, Mtopanga and other surrounding areas.

In Kilifi County, customers in parts of Kanamai, Mtwapa and Kikambala will also experience a power interruption from 7.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The extensive outage will affect hundreds of residential, commercial and industrial customers, including parts of Mtwapa Town, Mtwapa Market, Mtwapa Sub-County Hospital, North Coast Medical College, Cocacola Bottlers, Coast Apparel, and Mombasa Apparel.

Vipingo Industries, Revital EPZ, Tiger Packaging, Jallaram Plastics, Vipingo Ridge, Kuruwitu, Takaungu, Chasimba, Chonyi, Pingilikani, Jaribuni and numerous surrounding areas will also be affected.