Editor's Review Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia has alleged that her driver has been arrested.

Kipipiri Member of Parliament Wanjiku Muhia has alleged that her driver has been arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, June 20, Muhia claimed that the driver was nabbed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers along Thika road.

According to the UDA MP, the driver was put into a Subaru by the DCI officers, who also took over her car.

“My personal driver has been arrested along Thika road while coming to pick me, and I do not know his whereabouts.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), you were evidently seen putting him in a Subaru, taking over my car while 3 Other Subarus followed him to an unknown destination,” Muhia claimed.

File image of Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia.

The Kipipiri lawmaker demanded that her driver be released from custody immediately.

Further, Muhia said that the government should be responsible should anything happen to her, citing the recent withdrawal of her security detail.

“I am now driverless, and with no security, could anything happen to me? The government of Kenya is fully responsible,” Muhia added.

This comes days after the Kipipiri MP claimed that she was being trailed by unknown vehicles.

In a statement on June 17, Muhia alleged that the vehicles followed her to her mother’s house and camped there until late at night.

“Following the withdrawal of my security yesterday, I have noticed unknown vehicles following me, and these two have been staying at my mother's compound until late at night.

“This is a security concern to myself, my family, my constituents, and Nyandarua county at large,” she claimed.

Muhia also alleged that the withdrawal of her security detail was because of her strong participation in Ol Kalou ahead of the July by-election.

“The intimidation and my security withdrawal are because of my strong participation in the Ol Kalou constituency upcoming by-election.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations team, if you wish to summon me, please do so, and I will avail myself at the nearest police station,” the UDA MP remarked.