Editor's Review First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has penned a heartfelt Father’s Day message to her spouse, President William Ruto.

First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, has penned a heartfelt Father’s Day message to her spouse, President William Ruto.

In a post on Sunday, June 21, Mama Rachel described President Ruto as a devoted father and source of strength and inspiration in their family.

The First Lady thanked President Ruto for being a loving husband and for his wisdom and steadfast presence.

“And to my dear husband, His Excellency President William Ruto, the father of our children and a father whose devotion to family remains a source of strength and inspiration to us all.

“As the father of our nation, your commitment to serving the people of Kenya, carrying their hopes, and working towards a better future reflects the same values of care, responsibility, and sacrifice that define fatherhood. Thank you for your love, wisdom, and steadfast presence,” Mama Rachel wrote.

File image of President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

At the same time, the First Lady honored fathers across the country for their dedication, sacrifices, and commitment to their families.

Mama Rachel hailed fathers and acknowledged the sacrifices they make behind the scenes for their families.

“To all fathers across our beloved nation, thank you for every lesson, every prayer whispered in silence, every hand held through difficult moments, and every sacrifice made out of love,” she stated.

Further, the First Lady wished all fathers across the nation good health, grace, and fulfillment of their efforts.

“May all fathers be blessed with good health, grace, and the joy of seeing the seeds they have planted flourish,” Mama Rachel concluded.

President Ruto and Mama Rachel have been married since 1991 and are raising six children.

The children include: June Ruto, Nick Ruto, Charlene Ruto, Stephanie Ruto, George Ruto, and Nadia Cherono.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has also wished President Ruto a happy Father’s Day.

In a statement via X, Mwaura thanked Ruto for his commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the country.

“Happy Father's Day, dear President William Samoei Ruto. Thank you for being a great father to our nation. Your continued and unwavering commitment to leaving a lasting legacy to our great country, Kenya, is unparalleled. You continue showing up no matter the situation.

“You have been able to rally the people behind you to see a greater, more prosperous country, even when the future in the horizon is uncertain,” Mwaura stated.

Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June to honour fatherhood and paternal bonds in their contributions to the lives of their children.