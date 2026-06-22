Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured traders affected by the recent fire at Gikomba Market that they will not be displaced as the county government begins loss assessments and planning recovery measures.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured traders affected by the recent fire at Gikomba Market that they will not be displaced as the county government begins assessing losses and planning recovery measures.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, Sakaja said the county administration was working closely with market leaders and other government officials to support affected traders.

"To the Gikomba business community, your pain is our pain. We are assessing losses and working with all 32 market chairpersons on urgent interventions. No trader will be displaced; you will rebuild where you were. We will not abandon you as we work towards a lasting solution," he said.

Sakaja also praised firefighters who responded to the blaze, noting that several officers were injured while battling the flames.

"I want to commend the bravery of our firefighters who fought back the flames under extreme pressure. Sadly, four of our gallant crew members were injured in the line of duty," he added.

The governor, however, condemned attacks on emergency responders during the operation, saying the actions hampered efforts to contain the fire in its early stages.

"However, I must also express condemnation of the lawless, unprovoked attacks directed at first responders. A National Youth Service (NYS) fire engine was stoned and forcibly turned away by rowdy youth, severely disrupting early containment efforts," he stated.

File image of first responders at Gikomba Market

Despite the challenges encountered at the scene, Sakaja said emergency teams remained focused on extinguishing the fire and preventing further destruction.

"Despite the hostility, our teams stood their ground. We deployed water bowsers from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) to augment the water supply and completely contain the blaze," he further said.

Sakaja further revealed that county officials were engaging leaders from across the market as they carry out an assessment of the damage and develop interventions for affected traders.

"To the Gikomba business community, your pain is our pain. I am in contact with all the 32 Chairmen of the different sections, as well as the area County Commissioner, Member of Parliament and MCA. We are conducting enumeration and are working on urgent remedial interventions of which you will be informed," he noted.

Sakaja reiterated his administration’s commitment to helping traders recover from the losses caused by the fire and rebuild their businesses.

"My administration is already reviewing immediate logistical mechanisms to support your recovery and help you rebuild. We will not abandon you," he concluded.

Elsewhere, property was destroyed after a fire broke out in the Mlango Kubwa area of Mathare, Nairobi, forcing residents to flee for safety as emergency response teams rushed to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, but the incident left several families and traders counting losses as flames swept through houses and small businesses.

In a statement, former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said she had received reports about the fire and was closely monitoring the situation while liaising with emergency responders on the ground.

"We have received distress calls concerning a fire in Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa, which has ravaged homes and small businesses, forcing many residents to flee for safety. We have been in touch with emergency teams on the ground who are working hard to contain the situation," she wrote.

Odhiambo noted that the latest fire came just hours after another blaze was reported in Gikomba, raising concerns about recurring fire disasters in informal settlements and business areas.

"Coming off the back of the early morning fire in Gikomba, this highlights the urgent need for a coordinated plan for fire safety, accessible emergency services, and dignified housing so that communities like Mathare are not left to face disaster alone time and again," she added.