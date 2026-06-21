Editor's Review Property was destroyed after a fire broke out in the Mlango Kubwa area of Mathare, Nairobi, forcing residents to flee for safety.

Property was destroyed after a fire broke out in the Mlango Kubwa area of Mathare, Nairobi, forcing residents to flee for safety as emergency response teams rushed to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established, but the incident left several families and traders counting losses as flames swept through houses and small businesses.

In a statement, former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo said she had received reports about the fire and was closely monitoring the situation while liaising with emergency responders on the ground.

"We have received distress calls concerning a fire in Mathare’s Mlango Kubwa which has ravaged homes and small businesses, forcing many residents to flee for safety. We have been in touch with emergency teams on the ground who are working hard to contain the situation," she wrote.

Odhiambo noted that the latest fire came just hours after another blaze was reported in Gikomba, raising concerns about recurring fire disasters in informal settlements and business areas.

"Coming off the back of the early morning fire in Gikomba, this highlights the urgent need for a coordinated plan for fire safety, accessible emergency services, and dignified housing so that communities like Mathare are not left to face disaster alone time and again," she added.

File image of the fire incident

Sunday morning, traders at the Gikomba market woke up to heavy losses following a massive fire that left several stalls destroyed.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said the fire broke out at around 4:00 AM.

The humanitarian organization noted that the inferno caused significant damage to properties in the Gikomba market.

"A major fire has been reported at Gikomba Market, affecting several business premises. The fire is believed to have started at around 4:00 a.m. and has caused significant damage, with response efforts ongoing," read the statement in part.

Kenya Red Cross also said a multi-agency response team has been deployed to the market to extinguish the fire.

"The Kenya Red Cross, alongside a multi-agency response team, is on the ground supporting emergency response efforts and assessing the needs of those affected," the statement added.

Photos and videos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed towering flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The authorities are yet to reveal the cause of the inferno.