Editor's Review DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has issued an update on the possibility of Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo and Godfrey Osotsi joining the United Opposition.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has issued an update on the possibility of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi joining the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, June 21, Wamalwa said the opposition coalition was in talks with the three leaders, expressing confidence that they would eventually resolve their issues within ODM and join forces with the opposition movement.

"We are talking to Sifuna, Orengo, and Osotsi. For now, they have their internal ODM issues, and we believe that in the course of time, they will resolve.

"We believe the Linda Mwananchi team will come to join us; they will be coming in as our partners, and we will be embracing them and giving them an equal opportunity," he said.

At the same time, Wamalwa confirmed that he remains in the race for the presidency and has already been cleared by his party to seek the country's top seat in 2027.

"I am running for president; it is not my first time. We are now ready. As the party leader of DAP-K, I have already been cleared to run. In our coalition, I have 5 other colleagues who have been cleared, including: Kalonzo, Gachagua, Martha Karua, Matiang’i, and JB Muturi. We are the 6 of us, but we all know that we can’t all be the 6th. We will agree," he revealed.

File image of Senators Edwin Sifuna of Nairobi and Godfrey Osotsi of Vihiga

Wamalwa further noted that the United Opposition had committed itself to backing a single candidate through a consensus process.

"Whoever we agree on will only be the first amongst equals, and we will all unite behind that candidate.

"All for one and one for all, that is the musketeer spirit that made us succeed in the NARC movement of 2002, and that is the path we want to follow," he added.

The DAP-K leader also stressed the importance of maintaining unity within the opposition camp as it prepares for the 2027 elections.

"We have all agreed that we must stay united until the 10th of August 2027 and beyond. We must be united behind one candidate.

"We all belong to the one-term movement, and for the one-term movement to succeed, we must adopt the all hands and deck approach and gather all and scatter none principle," he further said.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata announced that he had officially joined the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, June 17, Kang'ata said the faction aligns with the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans and offers a platform to champion key national priorities.

"I have officially crossed over to Linda Mwananchi. I am a Linda person. I view Linda like the free market of Kenyan politics, where there are no barriers to entry and exit. I will discuss where I will vie later," he announced.

Kang'ata said the country is at a critical political moment where leaders must align themselves with the wishes of the people rather than personal interests.

He explained that his decision was guided by public sentiment and what he believes Kenyans want from their leaders.

"We are in that season where people have to take a position that reflects the people’s wishes. It has nothing to do with me; it has everything to do with Kenyans," he added.

Kang'ata argued that Linda Mwananchi has the potential to unite citizens across the country and provide a platform for advancing policies that directly improve livelihoods.

"Personally, I am convinced that Linda is one entity that brings all Kenyans together. For this country to go forward, we need to put 3 policies ahead: manufacturing, more money for education, and healthcare. I believe Linda will grant us that opportunity to champion for those causes," he further said.