Editor's Review Waweru Nyambura has announced his departure from Inooro TV, marking the end of a journey that saw him rise from a trainee reporter to a senior newsroom role.

Waweru Nyambura has announced his departure from Inooro TV, marking the end of a journey that saw him rise from a trainee reporter to a senior newsroom role.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, Nyambura reflected on his 10 years, 6 months, and 28 days at the media house, where he built his career and became a familiar face to viewers.

"After 10 years, 6 months, and 28 days at East Africa’s leading media outlet by market share, The Royal Media Services, my tour of duty has come to an end.

"I celebrate having risen from a trainee reporter to a news producer and leading the most expensive airtime on Kenyan airwaves," he wrote.

Nyambura credited Royal Media Services for providing opportunities that helped shape both his personal and professional life.

He noted that his work enabled him to travel widely, meet influential people, and earn recognition through numerous awards.

"Royal Media Services gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. I have been to places I never dreamt of, met people I couldn’t imagine, and while at it, won multiple national and continental awards.

"Royal Media Services shaped me, moulded me and paid me for not working, but doing what I loved the most," he added.

File image of Waweru Nyambura

While he did not disclose details of his next destination, Nyambura revealed that he is moving on to a new challenge after his stint at the broadcaster.

"As I embrace a new challenge, for the support you have given me; for not judging me harshly even when I was wrong; for appreciating my way of storytelling even when it wasn’t perfect, and for signing off every story with me, I say thank you," he concluded.

This comes a month after media personality Ann Njogu stepped down as host of the popular Staarabika show on Radio Maisha.

In an emotional farewell message shared on Sunday, May 17, Njogu reflected on the journey she has had with fans who regularly tuned in to her mid-morning programme.

"You have been riding with me on Radio Maisha and Staarabika for a while now, and I’m sitting here trying to find words that don’t sound too small for what this long journey meant," she said.

Njogu went on to appreciate her listeners for the support they showed her throughout her time on air, saying they played a major role in keeping the show alive.

"Every midmorning you tuned in, sent in your shouts, your stories, your heartbreaks, your requests, and defended Staarabika like it was yours - that’s what kept me showing up," she added.

Njogu also confirmed that she would now be moving on to a new phase in her professional career, marking the end of her time hosting the programme.

"As I embark on a new chapter in my career, this is my farewell from the show. Not goodbye to the memories, and not goodbye to you. Just the end of this chapter on air on radio," she concluded.