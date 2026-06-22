Editor's Review A Kenyan-born police officer serving in Canada has been honoured for his outstanding commitment to promoting inclusion, equity, and community development.

A Kenyan-born police officer serving in Canada has been honoured for his outstanding commitment to promoting inclusion, equity, and community development.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, the Ottawa Police Service announced that Constable Idris Maloba had received the Promoting Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2026 Thomas G. Flanagan First Responders Awards, recognizing his years of service and impact both within Canada and abroad.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, Maloba's work has been marked by a strong dedication to building connections across diverse communities and supporting vulnerable groups.

"Constable Idris Maloba has been recognized with the Promoting Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award at this year’s Thomas G. Flanagan First Responders Awards, honouring a career defined by service, cultural connection, and sustained community impact," the statement read.

Maloba joined the Ottawa Police Service in 2020, but his efforts to support communities in Ottawa began long before he became a police officer.

Prior to joining law enforcement, he worked as a social worker with the Youth Services Bureau (YSB), helping young people facing complex social challenges.

Beyond his policing duties, Maloba has also been actively involved in youth empowerment initiatives in Africa through Project Chance Africa.

"Within the community, Cst. Maloba is also closely associated with Project Chance Africa, an initiative focused on youth development and opportunity-building across underserved regions," the statement added.

Ottawa Police also highlighted his extensive volunteer efforts and fundraising work aimed at improving opportunities for young people.

"Through sustained fundraising efforts and hands-on volunteer work, he has helped bring resources directly to communities that often lack access to basic recreational infrastructure.

"His involvement has included travel to several African communities where he has contributed time, labour, and equipment to youth-focused projects," the statement further read.

File image of Idris Maloba

Among the projects Maloba has supported are community sports facilities designed to provide safe and positive environments for young people.

"Among the most tangible outcomes of that work are the development of community sports spaces, including soccer fields built to give young people safe places to gather, play, and connect," the statement noted.

The Ottawa Police Service further emphasized that Maloba continues to champion inclusion and relationship-building in the communities he serves in Canada.

"Back in Ottawa, Cst. Maloba’s approach remains consistent: strengthening relationships, reducing barriers, and fostering inclusion across the communities he serves. His work reflects a broad understanding of equity - not as a single initiative, but as an ongoing commitment embedded in everyday interactions, partnerships, and outreach," the statement concluded.

The police service said the Promoting Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award reflects the values Maloba demonstrates through his daily work and community engagement.

This comes months after National Police Service (NPS) officers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were awarded United Nations Service of Peace Medals in recognition of their outstanding service.

The 27 police officers were awarded the medals during an event held in Juba on Saturday, February 7.

The UN peace medals were presented by the Guest of Honour, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Police Commissioner Jeremiah Togba Massaqoui.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, in a speech that was delivered on his behalf by the Kenyan Contingent Commander Mbatian Kantai, praised the Kenyan officers for their professionalism, discipline, and unwavering commitment while operating in a challenging environment.

Kanja noted that the Kenyan contingent has continued to play a key role in advancing the UNMISS mandate through the protection of civilians, facilitation of humanitarian assistance, securing key installations, and supporting peace efforts at the community level.

"You have facilitated humanitarian assistance, protected key sites, and fostered dialogue at the grassroots level. Each day, through your actions, you have embodied the core principle of UNMISS: to protect civilians and build durable peace," read IG Kanja’s message.

Notable recipients included UNMISS UNPOL Gender Adviser Millicent Alambo and the Team Leader of the Anti-Cattle Raiding Specialised Police Team, Kioko Munyambu.

Others honoured were Magongo Amadiva, Kipsang Kipkazi, and Silas Kiptoo, among several officers contributing to specialised policing, civilian protection, and community-based peace initiatives.

"The award of the medals marks a major milestone for the contingent and affirms the National Police Service’s commitment to international peacekeeping," NPS stated.