Editor's Review Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has intervened to help a 40-year-old struggling mother after she temporarily interrupted an event attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has intervened to help a 40-year-old struggling mother after she temporarily interrupted an event attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, Sudi said Chepchir Sigilai travelled for hours from Kapkoimur in Nandi County to Kapsang in Uasin Gishu to seek his attention.

“My heart was moved by Chepchir Sigilai, a 40-year-old mother from Kapkoimur, Selia in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County. Desperation gave her courage she should never have needed.

“Hearing I would be in Kapsang, she traveled for hours and then temporarily disrupted a function attended by the Deputy President just to get my attention. She had waited 18 years for relief, and her plea could not be ignored,” read the statement in part.

The Kapseret MP revealed that Chepchir has been battling a mysterious illness since 2008, suffering from severe stomach and navel pain, recurring swelling, and persistent headaches.

File image of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi

Sudi noted that the 40-year-old mother has sought treatment in various hospitals for over two decades without finding a lasting solution.

“The sickness has drained her strength, her income, and her peace. For nearly two decades, she has moved from one hospital to another with no lasting solution, carrying her pain in silence while trying to survive as a single mother,” Sudi remarked.

The UDA lawmaker also noted that Chepchir’s struggles have been compounded by personal tragedies, having lost three of her six children over the years.

One child died in 2011 at the age of 12, another passed away at just three months old, while the third died in 2023.

Sudi revealed that the 40-year-old mother pleaded with him to help secure a future for her 10-year-old child.

“When we met, she looked me directly in the eyes, tears streaming down her face, and pleaded for me to take her 10-year-old child if I could, to give her a school and a future she could not provide,” he stated.

The Kapseret MP provided Chepchir with transport and committed to supporting both her medical needs and her child's education.

“I gave her transport, and I gave her my word. I will look into the child’s welfare, find her a school, and stand with Chepchir until she receives proper medical care. No woman should have to scream in a crowd to be heard, and no mother should be forced to choose between her life and her child’s future,” Sudi added.

This comes weeks after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stepped in to support the family of a woman who died in a tragic hit-and-run accident in Ruai.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, Sonko said the victim, 39-year-old Miriam Wangare, was reportedly knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Acacia Estate along Kangundo Road.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving behind a grieving family, including her seven-year-old daughter, who is partly physically challenged.

Sonko said the woman’s death had devastated the family and left her young daughter facing an uncertain future.

He revealed that the victim’s husband, Patrick Mwangi, sought his assistance after struggling to raise money for the funeral arrangements.

Sonko announced that his team had fully catered for the burial expenses ahead of Wangare’s burial in Ol Kalou on Thursday.

"As usual, we stepped in and cleared all the funeral bills, including the coffin, minibus, and hearse that will transport the body to Ol Kalou on Thursday for burial," the statement further read.

Sonko pledged to work with authorities to ensure the driver behind the fatal crash is identified and brought to justice.