Editor's Review KeNHA has provided an update on the proposed Mombasa Northern Bypass Project following a meeting involving key stakeholders undertaking assessments for the infrastructure development.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has provided an update on the proposed Mombasa Northern Bypass Project following a meeting involving key stakeholders undertaking assessments and due diligence for the infrastructure development.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, the authority said the discussions focused on reviewing progress made so far, evaluating preliminary findings from ongoing studies, and outlining the next steps that could pave the way for the project's implementation.

KeNHA explained that the bypass is expected to play a significant role in easing congestion and improving transport efficiency within the Coast region.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Coast Region, led by Director Eng. Michael Orege, hosted representatives from Africa50 led by Zutari Director Altus Moolman, and the Public Private Partnerships Directorate (PPPD) as part of the ongoing assessment and due diligence process for the proposed Mombasa Northern Bypass Project," the statement read.

KeNHA noted that the meeting allowed stakeholders to assess the current status of the project and discuss findings emerging from technical studies.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to review progress made, discuss preliminary findings from the ongoing studies, and outline the next steps towards the potential development of the project, including technical, traffic, and field investigations," the statement added.

According to KeNHA, the proposed bypass is expected to deliver significant benefits to road users and businesses by creating an alternative route for traffic moving through the Mombasa region.

"Once implemented, the Mombasa Northern Bypass is expected to improve mobility within the Mombasa region by providing an alternative route for through traffic, reducing congestion on existing road corridors, enhancing connectivity to the Port of Mombasa, and shortening travel times for both passenger and freight transport" the statement further read.

File image of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) meeting with representatives from Africa50

KeNHA further stated that the project will form part of a wider network of strategic road developments aimed at improving transport efficiency and supporting economic growth along the Kenyan Coast.

"The project will complement other strategic infrastructure investments, including the Dongo Kundu Bypass, Mombasa Port Area Road Development (MPARD) Project, Miritini – Mwache – Kwa Jomvu Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass, and the Northern Corridor, contributing to a more efficient, resilient, and integrated transport network that supports trade, tourism, and economic growth along the Coast," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, this comes days after KeNHA opened the 11.3-kilometre Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange to traffic, bringing to an end years of delays.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, KeNHA announced that the project was now substantially complete and ready for use by road users.

"The 11.3-kilometre Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu Interchange has officially been opened to traffic, marking a major milestone in the project’s implementation. The project has attained a 99.4 per cent completion rate, with only minor outstanding works remaining," the statement read.

KeNHA explained that the project had faced challenges during its implementation, particularly regarding compensation matters, which contributed to delays in completion.

According to the agency, the issues were eventually resolved, allowing construction activities to progress and paving the way for the road's opening.

"The project had previously experienced delays due to compensation challenges. However, following the resolution of the outstanding issues, construction works progressed successfully, enabling the opening of the road to motorists," the statement added.

KeNHA noted that road users can now expect improved movement and enhanced safety along the route.

"Motorists can now enjoy improved traffic flow along this key corridor, with smoother travel, reduced congestion, and enhanced road safety expected along the route," the statement concluded.