Editor's Review Chief Justice Martha Koome has established a new Environment and Land Court in Mavoko, Machakos County.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has established a new Environment and Land Court in Mavoko, Machakos County.

In a gazette notice issued on Friday, June 19, CJ Koome said the court will be based at the new Mavoko Law Courts building.

According to the notice, the new Environment and Land Court will officially begin operations on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

“Take notice that the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya has established an Environment and Land Court at Mavoko, based at the new Mavoko Law Courts Building, Machakos County, with effect from the 1st July, 2026,” read the notice in part.

CJ Koome has also established an Environment and Land Court Sub-Registry at Maralal Law Courts in Samburu County.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The sub-registry at the Maralal Law Courts will similarly begin operations on July 1, 2026.

“Take notice that the Chief Justice has established an Environment and Land Court Sub-Registry at Maralal Law Courts, Samburu County with effect from the 1st July, 2026,” the gazette notice read.

This comes months after the Chief Justice gazetted new Court of Appeal stations and Small Claims Courts.

In a statement on March 9, the Judiciary said the move is intended to enhance access to justice for citizens by bringing critical judicial services closer to the people and improving the efficiency of the courts.

"Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted additional new Court of Appeal stations as well as Small Claims Courts (SCC) in a bid to expand access to justice across the country," the statement read.

The judiciary explained that two new Court of Appeal stations have now been created in Kakamega and Meru, expanding the presence of the appellate court system in the country.

The Chief Justice also introduced a new administrative office to support appellate operations in the eastern region.

"Chief Justice Koome has also established a Court of Appeal Sub-Registry at the Embu Law Courts in line with the Court of Appeal (Organization and Administration) Act. The total number of Sub-Registries is now five," the Judiciary stated.

At the same time, CJ Koome expanded the Small Claims Court system by establishing several new courts across multiple counties.

"The Judiciary has scaled up the reach of the Small Claims Court in the country by establishing new courts in Maua, Mumias, Molo, Kapsabet, Ngong, Kenol, Kiambu, Mavoko, Makueni, Kilifi, Kikuyu, Vihiga, Homa Bay, Bungoma, and Nyamira. The additional stations bring the total number of Small Claims Courts across the country to 55,” added the Judiciary.