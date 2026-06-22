Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that Kenyans will, from now on, be able to download birth certificates online and print them.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that Kenyans will, from now on, be able to download birth certificates online and print them.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, CS Murkomen said the move is aimed at improving accessibility and reducing the time required for birth certificates.

Murkomen made the announcement following a consultative meeting with officials from the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

“In response to issues raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama engagements, Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online, a significant step towards improving accessibility and reducing the time required to obtain essential documents,” CS Murkomen announced.

Currently, parents apply for birth certificates through the eCitizen platform and physically pick them up at civil registry service offices.

File image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

During the meeting, CS Murkomen and the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services officials reviewed the progress achieved on key deliverables agreed upon during earlier consultations.

The Interior CS mentioned plans to establish a passport application and collection centre in Kilifi County.

“The Department has recorded notable achievements in enhancing service delivery. Among the key milestones is the continued decentralization of passport issuance services, with plans underway to expand physical passport application and collection centre to Kilifi County, in addition to the counties already served,” Murkomen said.

Further, the Interior CS announced that the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services is undertaking measures to equip and strengthen consular services to better serve Kenyans living in the diaspora.

“As we begin the new Financial Year, we remain committed to supporting reforms and innovations that enhance service delivery, improve citizen experience, and ensure government services are accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of all Kenyans,” Murkomen concluded.

This comes weeks after Huduma Kenya has announced the release of more than 308,000 identification documents, including national IDs, birth certificates, and smart driving licences, which are now ready for collection.

In an update on Thursday, May 21, the agency said the released documents include 29,138 birth certificates, 178,939 national identity cards, and 100,131 smart driving licences.

As such, Huduma Kenya urged applicants to visit the nearest Huduma Centre to collect their documents without delay.

"The documents have arrived! Pass by any Huduma Centre and get sorted," the agency said.