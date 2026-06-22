Editor's Review The government has unveiled the newly upgraded Kamukunji Recreation Park in Nairobi, introducing modern recreational facilities while preserving the site's historical significance.

The government has unveiled the newly upgraded Kamukunji Recreation Park in Nairobi, introducing modern recreational facilities while preserving the site's historical significance.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project blends the site's rich democratic heritage with facilities designed to meet the needs of today's communities.

"The transformation of Kamukunji Grounds into Kamukunji Recreation Park demonstrates a careful balance between preserving a landmark of Kenya's democratic history and introducing modern urban amenities," he wrote.

Omollo emphasized the historical significance of the site, which played a pivotal role in Kenya's struggle for multi-party democracy.

"As the symbolic site of the 1990 Saba Saba rally and the birth of multi-party democracy, the 7.27-acre space has been upgraded to retain its heritage while serving present-day social and recreational needs," he added.

File image of the newly upgraded Kamukunji Recreation Park

According to Omollo, the revamped park now boasts a wide range of facilities, including an 11-a-side football pitch, a 7-a-side football field, basketball courts and a boxing ring.

The facility also includes a modern community centre equipped with a library, an IT laboratory and a recording studio to support learning, innovation and creative expression among young people.

In addition, the park features an amphitheatre for public events, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, paved walkways and solar-lit open spaces designed to improve accessibility and enhance public enjoyment.

Enhanced drainage systems and retaining walls have also been constructed to help curb flooding in the area under the ongoing Nairobi Rivers regeneration programme.

File image of the newly upgraded Kamukunji Recreation Park

According to Omollo, the redevelopment is already bringing positive social and economic benefits to the surrounding community.

"The facelift is revitalizing community life by creating a safe, inclusive hub for sport, culture and youth engagement, while stimulating local social and economic activity," he further said.

Additionally, the government has also put in place a management framework to ensure the long-term sustainability of the facility.

"Its management will be supported by the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, ensuring coordinated oversight, security and maintenance so the park remains a protected national heritage and a thriving public space," Omollo stated.

File image of the newly upgraded Kamukunji Recreation Park

This comes days after the government unveiled the newly completed Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo highlighted the importance of the institution in strengthening healthcare education and human capital development.

"The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache Constituency, Kisii County, is a newly completed public medical training institution funded through the NG-CDF, marking a major investment in healthcare education and human capital development in the larger Gusii Region," he wrote.

Omollo noted that the project traces its roots back to 2018 when President William Ruto, then serving as Deputy President, launched the initiative.

"The foundation stone for the campus was laid in 2018 by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President, reaffirming a long-term development commitment that has now matured into a fully operational institution serving local communities," he added.

Omollo said the completion and commissioning of the campus demonstrate the government's commitment to increasing opportunities for affordable medical training across the country.

"That vision came full circle in April 2026 when the Head of State officially commissioned the campus during his development tour of the region, demonstrating the Government's focus on expanding access to affordable medical training closer to the people," he noted.

According to Omollo, the institution is set to begin academic operations later this year, with students expected to enroll in key healthcare-related programs.

"The institution is expected to admit its first intake in September 2026, with initial programs focusing on Diploma and Certificate courses in Nursing and other essential healthcare disciplines," he revealed.

Omollo said students at the campus will benefit from structured clinical placements through partnerships with nearby sub-county hospitals as well as the wider KMTC Kisii Main Campus network, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in healthcare settings.