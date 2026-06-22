Editor's Review EPRA has outlined new licensing requirements and fees for solar photovoltaic (PV) technicians, contractors, vendors, manufacturers, and solar water heating professionals.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has outlined new licensing requirements and fees for solar photovoltaic (PV) technicians, contractors, vendors, manufacturers, and solar water heating professionals seeking authorization to operate in Kenya.

According to the new guidelines, issued on Monday, June 22, all applicants must submit their applications through the EPRA online licensing portal and attach the required documents specified on the authority’s website.

"Application via EPRA online licensing portal, attachment of all required documents as per the criteria in the website," the authority said.

For Solar PV Technicians, EPRA has established three licensing categories.

Class T1 applicants will pay an application fee of Ksh250, a grant fee of Ksh1,000, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh500.

Class T2 applicants will be required to pay an application fee of Ksh500, a grant fee of Ksh2,000, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh750.

Those applying for Class T3 licenses will pay an application fee of Ksh750, a grant fee of Ksh3,000, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh1,000.

EPRA stated that applications for Solar PV Technician licenses will be processed within 60 days.

For Solar PV Contractors, Vendors, and Manufacturers, applicants must also apply through the online portal. Class C1 licenses will attract an application fee of Ksh500, a grant fee of Ksh1,000, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh1,000.

Applicants seeking a Class V1 license will pay an application fee of Ksh1,000, a grant fee of Ksh2,500, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh1,000.

For Class V2 licenses, the application fee has been set at Ksh2,000, while the grant fee and annual renewal fee will be Ksh5,000 and Ksh2,000, respectively.

EPRA indicated that Solar PV Contractor, Vendor, and Manufacturer licenses will be processed within 30 days.

File image of Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch

The regulator has also issued licensing requirements for Solar Water Heating Workers.

Applicants under Class SHW1 will pay an application fee of Ksh500, a grant fee of Ksh1,000, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh1,000.

Those applying under Class SHW2 will pay an application fee of Ksh750, a grant fee of Ksh1,500, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh1,500.

Applications for Solar Water Heating Worker licenses will be processed within 60 days.

For Solar Water Heating Contractors, Vendors, Manufacturers, and Importers, EPRA has created three categories.

Class SHC1 applicants will pay an application fee of Ksh2,000, a grant fee of Ksh1,500, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh1,500.

Applicants under Class SHC2 will be required to pay an application fee of Ksh3,000, a grant fee of Ksh2,000, and an annual renewal fee of Ksh2,000.

The same charges will apply to Class SHM licenses, with applicants paying Ksh3,000 for the application, Ksh2,000 for the grant, and Ksh2,000 for annual renewal.

According to EPRA, applications for solar water heating contractor, vendor, manufacturer, and importer licenses will be processed within 30 days of submission, provided all required documents are attached and the application meets the stipulated criteria.

This comes nearly a month after Kenya Electricity Generating Company Plc, commonly known as KenGen, announced plans to apply for Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Licences for the KenGen Green Energy Park.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 26, the company said it will submit the application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday, June 2.

According to the notice, the application relates to the development of the KenGen Green Energy Park, with the firm inviting members of the public and interested stakeholders to inspect the application documents once submitted.

Addressing concerns over the proposed licences, KenGen assured the public that the move would not negatively affect communities, institutions, or authorities within the project area.

"The grant of the Licenses will not have any adverse effect on public or local authorities, companies, persons or bodies of persons within the areas of the undertaking," the notice read.

KenGen explained where members of the public can access the application documents and related details for inspection.

"Printed copies of the application, the Licences once granted and of any other particulars required can be inspected by the public at the registered office of the Company at the Company Secretary's office KenGen Pension Plaza II, Kolobot Road, 10th Floor, KenGen Pension Plaza II, Kolobot Road, Parklands, P.O. Box 47936 - 00100 GPO, Nairobi," the notice added.

KenGen also outlined the procedure for lodging objections or representations regarding the application before the regulatory authority.

"Any public or local authority, person or body of persons desirous of making any representation on or objection to the application must do so by a letter addressed to the Regulator and marked on the outside of the cover enclosing it 'Transmission and Distribution Licences Objection' on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date of application and must forward to the applicant a copy of such representation or objection," the notice concluded.