Editor's Review Irene Jepkemboi made history after winning the bronze medal in the women's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the country's first-ever female medallist at a major championship.

Kenya's Irene Jepkemboi made history after winning the bronze medal in the women's javelin throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the country's first-ever female medallist at a major championship.

Jepkemboi secured third place with a best throw reported at approximately 57.85 metres, finishing behind Australia's Mackenzie Little, who claimed gold with a season's best 61.88 metres, and New Zealand's Tori Moorby, who took silver with 60.04 metres.

Celebrating the achievement, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya highlighted the significance of Jepkemboi's medal.

"With her Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's javelin, Irene Jepkemboi becomes the first Kenyan woman ever to win a medal in the event at a major championship," the committee wrote.

The committee further noted that the milestone extends beyond the javelin event, marking a breakthrough for Kenyan women in field events on the international stage.

"And that's not all, she has also become the first Kenyan woman to win a field event medal at a major championship," its statement added.

File image of Irene Jepkemboi at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Jepkemboi, a student-athlete at Texas Christian University (TCU) and Kenya's national javelin record holder, has continued her rapid rise in the sport after setting a personal best and national record of 60.31 metres during the 2025 NCAA season.

Elsewhere, Kenya celebrated a successful day at the Games on Friday, July 31, after Stephen Ndangiri and Lilian Odira each claimed silver medals in their respective events.

Ndangiri produced a historic performance in the men's 10,000m race walk by setting a new Kenyan national record, while Odira secured a podium finish in the women's 800m final.

Ndangiri clocked a personal best and national record time of 38:46.57 to finish second in the men's 10,000m race walk.

Australia's Isaac Beacroft won the gold medal in 38:45.51, while Canada's Evan Dunfee completed the podium with bronze after posting 40:03.39.

Kenya's second silver medal came through Lilian Odira, who finished second in the women's 800m final after crossing the line in 2:00.58.

England's Georgia Hunter Bell claimed the gold medal, with Canada's Sarah Billings taking bronze.

Odira, the reigning world champion, had impressed throughout the competition by progressing confidently through the preliminary rounds before producing another strong run in the final.

After the race, Odira reflected on her victory and admitted she had hoped to retain her title in front of a home crowd.

"My aim was to finish on the podium. Personally, I wanted to win that gold because the championships were at home, and I wanted to retain my title," she said.