Editor's Review Former Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has joined the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) after leaving the Jubilee Party.

Former Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has joined the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) after leaving the Jubilee Party.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced Wario's defection, confirming that the former Cabinet Secretary would seek the Isiolo governor's seat under the party's banner.

"Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Culture, Hon. Hassan Wario, officially defected from the Jubilee Party to the National Economic Development Party (NEDP). He will be aspiring for the Isiolo County gubernatorial seat on our party ticket," he wrote.

Sonko said the two leaders held discussions on the key issues affecting Isiolo residents, adding that Wario had pledged to serve every community in the county despite coming from the majority Wajirde clan.

"We held fruitful discussions on the many challenges facing the great people of Isiolo. Hon. Wario, who comes from the majority Wajirde clan, reaffirmed his commitment to serving all the people of the county," he added.

File image of Mike Sonko and Hassan Wario

Sonko also revealed that they reviewed several unfinished development projects across the county and agreed to make their completion a priority.

He said the plan builds on completed initiatives, including the installation of piped water at Kina Police Station and a solar project at Kina Jamia Mosque, while also focusing on expanding access to clean water, healthcare, renewable energy, and economic empowerment programmes.

"We also reviewed several development projects that remain incomplete. Following the successful installation of piped water at kina Police Station and the solar project at Kina Jamia Mosque, we agreed to prioritize the completion of all stalled projects, including the installation of solar power in all mosques and churches, drilling of boreholes in mosques, churches and neighboring communities, provision of public address systems, installation of carpets in mosques and churches across Isiolo County, expansion of clean water projects, upgrading health centres and equipping hospitals with essential medicines, as well as empowering women and youth through poverty eradication and economic empowerment programs," he further said.

Sonko concluded by saying that the party and Wario were united in their commitment to completing the identified projects and delivering development that would improve the livelihoods of Isiolo residents.

"Together, we are committed to completing these projects and delivering meaningful development that will improve the lives of the people of Isiolo County. I wish Hon. Hassan Wario every success as we work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Isiolo," he concluded.

This comes a day after Sonko held a meeting with Embakasi East MP and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Babu Owino.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Sonko said Babu paid him a courtesy call at his Upper Hill office, where they deliberated on the challenges affecting Nairobi residents and explored ways of addressing them.

"We held fruitful discussions on the many challenges facing the people of Nairobi and explored practical solutions to improve the lives of our residents," he wrote.

Sonko further disclosed that they had reached an agreement to collaborate in efforts aimed at transforming Nairobi.

"Going forward, we have agreed to work together as a team to reclaim Nairobi and restore it to the city its people deserve. The journey to a better Nairobi has begun," he added.