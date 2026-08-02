Editor's Review Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has declared his intention to run for the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has declared his intention to run for the Dagoretti North Parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Alai announced his bid for the parliamentary seat in a post addressed to Dagoretti North residents on Saturday, August 1.

“My name is Robert Alai, a trained computer scientist with more than 22 years of experience in the logistics, ICT and comms environments.

“I am applying for one of the most demanding jobs in Kenya, the position of Member of Parliament for Dagoretti North Constituency in the 2027 elections,” read the statement in part.

The Kileleshwa MCA noted that his application for the role was directed to parents struggling to educate their children, unemployed youth, traders and women concerned about security in the constituency.

File image of Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai.

“Unlike many job applications, mine is not addressed to a boardroom. It is addressed to every parent struggling to educate a child, every youth searching for work, every trader trying to grow a business, every woman worried about security, every resident stuck in traffic, and every family hoping for a better future,” Alai stated.

Alai expressed confidence that he is qualified to serve the people of Dagoretti North, adding that his tenure at the Nairobi County Assembly has prepared him.

Further, the Kileleshwa MCA said he believes the position would give him a broader platform to address the challenges facing the Dagoretti North residents.

“For the past four years, I have served as the Member of County Assembly for Kileleshwa Ward, where you have seen my work ethic, my accessibility and my willingness to stand where many leaders remain silent,” Alai added.

Alai will now face incumbent Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, who has been serving the constituency since August 2022.

Elachi, who was running on an ODM ticket, won the seat after securing 52,515 votes, beating her closest competitor Elijah Oenga, who got 13,620 votes.

This comes days after Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi declared his intention to run for the Vihiga County gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

In an update on Monday, July 27, he made the announcement and outlined three key pillars of his campaign: People First, Strong Leadership, and Prosperous Vihiga.

Osotsi is seeking to transition from the Senate to the county’s top leadership position, replacing Wilber Ottichilo, who is the current and second governor of Vihiga County after assuming office in August 2017.