Editor's Review A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged murder of his wife following a domestic dispute in Sabwani, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged murder of his wife following a domestic dispute in Sabwani, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers responded to the incident after receiving a report from the area's Assistant Chief and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

"Police officers from Waitaluk Police Station, working jointly with detectives from DCI Kiminini and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, responded to the scene following a report from the area Assistant Chief," the statement read.

According to DCI, when officers arrived at the couple's home, they discovered the body of Joan Nanjala lying on a bed inside the house.

She had sustained multiple injuries, including a dislocated right shoulder, a deep cut above her right eyebrow and injuries to her right leg.

Investigators established that the fatal incident is believed to have occurred after a disagreement between the suspect and the deceased escalated into violence.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal attack followed a domestic dispute between the suspect and the deceased," the statement added.

Crime Scene Investigation personnel examined and documented the scene before the body was taken to Cherangany Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

"CSI personnel processed the scene and documented critical evidence before the body was moved to Cherangany Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect

The suspect, identified as Haron Kibet, is being held at Waitaluk Police Station as detectives continue with investigations.

This comes a week after homicide detectives arrested the prime suspect linked to the brutal murder of Edgar Mokua, a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), whose body was discovered after he mysteriously disappeared from his Lavington home.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, the DCI said Mokua was last seen leaving his home in Lavington on July 6 before his relatives reported him missing after they failed to establish his whereabouts.

"Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park, Lavington, at around 4:20 p.m. and never returned. Concerned relatives reported him missing at Muthangari Police Station after efforts to trace him proved futile," the statement read.

According to the DCI, five days after Mokua disappeared, his body was found at the City Mortuary after it had been taken there by police officers who recovered it near Woodcreek Academy.

The circumstances surrounding the case led to its takeover by homicide detectives, who began investigating the sequence of events that resulted in the lecturer's death.

Investigators established that on the night Mokua disappeared, he had spent several hours at Kettle Club in Lavington in the company of two men and a woman.

The group later moved to Ibiza Club at Lavington Mall, but Mokua's companions eventually left him behind, after which he was not seen again.

His body was later found dumped near Woodcreek Academy.

The detectives then turned to forensic intelligence to identify the vehicle believed to have been used to transport and dump Mokua's body at the scene.

After identifying the vehicle, detectives launched a manhunt for its owner and used forensic trails to trace and arrest the suspect in Ruiru.

"A manhunt for the suspect was immediately initiated, and through forensic trails, detectives managed to arrest Richard Gikuhe Mbugua within Ruiru Blue Estate, the owner of the Toyota Ractis, and recovered the motor vehicle at Murera Farm within Juja," the statement further read.