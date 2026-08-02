Editor's Review Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s son Dan Totto was on Saturday, August 1 evening involved in a road accident.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s son Dan Totto was on Saturday, August 1 evening involved in a road accident.

In a statement, Totto said he was traveling from Nairobi to Migori when the accident occurred.

Totto noted that all three occupants in the vehicle he was driving escaped with minor injuries.

“To friends and relatives, I thank you so much for sending me the best of wishes and prayers. It’s true I was in an accident on my way home from Nairobi.

“Luckily, all three occupants in the vehicle I was driving and the driver of the other car (he was alone) escaped with minor injuries. In all, we give thanks to the lord,” said Totto.

Screengrab image of a Lexus LX600 involved in a road accident.

However, Totto did not reveal the exact cause of the accident.

Photos and videos of the crash seen by Nairobileo.co showed the vehicle Totto was driving extensively damaged on one side.

The accident comes a day after nine people lost their lives after a lorry collided with a tuk-tuk along the Mwea–Embu Highway in Kirinyaga County.

According to police, the lorry, which was reportedly transporting goods, lost control and rammed into the tuk-tuk in the Murubara area of Mwea East.

Witnesses said the driver had swerved to avoid potholes on the road before crashing into the tuk-tuk and hitting pedestrians nearby.

The victims were reportedly on their way to work at the Mwea Irrigation Scheme when the accident occurred.

DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, in a statement, condoled with the families and friends who lost their loved ones in the crash.

The former Deputy President also wished those injured a quick recovery.

“I have learnt of the tragic road crash at Red-Soil along Mwea-Embu Highway with deep pain this morning. My heartfelt sympathies go to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives in the accident.

“To those receiving treatment in hospitals, I wish you a speedy recovery. My prayers are with you. May God grant the bereaved strength and comfort during this difficult time, and may the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” Gachagua stated.