Editor's Review The disclosure was made by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in a notice issued on Tuesday.

Motorists using the planned Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil (A8) Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road will pay a toll of Ksh8 per kilometre under a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement approved by the government.

The disclosure was made by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in a notice on Tuesday, June 23, announcing the execution of a project agreement for the construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the two roads.

"The Project will operate as a toll road. Applicable toll tariff is Ksh8.00 and any future adjustments shall be implemented in accordance with the Project Agreement and applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements," the notice read.

According to the notice, the roads will be developed by a consortium comprising China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees (NSSF).

KeNHA stated that it had received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from the consortium for the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) of the Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road.

The project covers approximately 81 kilometres of the A8 Road and 58 kilometres of the A8 South Road, bringing the total length to about 139 kilometres.

KeNHA noted that after evaluation and feasibility studies, the proposal was approved through the PPP process.

"The PPP Committee delivered its decision during its 56th Ordinary meeting held on 25th November, 2025 to the effect that the Committee: Approved the Project and Financial Risk Assessment Report and the execution of a Project Agreement between the Contracting Authority and the CRBC-NSSF Consortium pursuant to section 59 (2) of the PPP Act, Cap 430," the notice added.

File image of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway Project

The disclosure indicated that the project will be implemented under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer Public-Private Partnership model.

Under the arrangement, the consortium will finance, construct, operate and maintain the roads before eventually transferring the assets back to KeNHA at the end of the concession period.

KeNHA further revealed that the project will run for 30 years.

"Thirty (30) years, inclusive of the design, construction, operation and maintenance period, after which the Project assets will be transferred to KeNHA in accordance with the Project Agreement," the notice further read.

This comes days after KeNHA provided an update on the proposed Mombasa Northern Bypass Project following a meeting involving key stakeholders undertaking assessments and due diligence for the infrastructure development.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, the authority said the discussions focused on reviewing progress made so far, evaluating preliminary findings from ongoing studies, and outlining the next steps that could pave the way for the project's implementation.

KeNHA explained that the bypass is expected to play a significant role in easing congestion and improving transport efficiency within the Coast region.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Coast Region, led by Director Eng. Michael Orege, hosted representatives from Africa50 led by Zutari Director Altus Moolman, and the Public Private Partnerships Directorate (PPPD) as part of the ongoing assessment and due diligence process for the proposed Mombasa Northern Bypass Project," the statement read.

KeNHA noted that the meeting allowed stakeholders to assess the current status of the project and discuss findings emerging from technical studies.

"The meeting provided an opportunity to review progress made, discuss preliminary findings from the ongoing studies, and outline the next steps towards the potential development of the project, including technical, traffic, and field investigations," the statement added.

KeNHA further stated that the project will form part of a wider network of strategic road developments aimed at improving transport efficiency and supporting economic growth along the Kenyan Coast.

"The project will complement other strategic infrastructure investments, including the Dongo Kundu Bypass, Mombasa Port Area Road Development (MPARD) Project, Miritini – Mwache – Kwa Jomvu Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass, and the Northern Corridor, contributing to a more efficient, resilient, and integrated transport network that supports trade, tourism, and economic growth along the Coast," the statement concluded.