Editor's Review "Gen Zs, we need you alive to help us transform this country next year. You cannot do it when you are dead or injured."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Tuesday, June 23, urged Kenyans to stay at home ahead of the planned Gen Z anniversary protests on June 25.

Gachagua alleged that the government planned to deploy goons and criminal gangs to unleash terror on innocent protesters.

He further asked private motor vehicle owners, as well as public service vehicles (PSV) operators, to keep off the roads on Friday to avoid exposing themselves to danger.

"The State has unleashed war against Kenyans as a strategy to express themselves freely.

"I am telling the Gen Zs, strategy is not cowardice. Please, my sons and daughters, we need you alive to help us transform this country next year. You cannot do it when you are dead or injured," Gachagua reiterated.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing a press conference on June 23, 2026.



The DCP Leader urged all business owners across the country not only to close shop but also to ensure they hire individuals to safeguard their property from goons who often raid businesses during protests.

He argued that the silent protest would speak louder than protests marked with violence, property destruction and loss of lives.

"If all Kenyans stayed at home, we would have made a huge statement. Stopping the country and the economy is a very effective way of protesting; the international community will see it," Gachagua reiterated.

Additionally, the ex-DP told Kenyans that his directive was not defeatist and added that the course to remove President William Ruto from office was not worth the loss of human life.

He called on Kenyans to suppress their anger and be patient enough to wait for 2027, when they will have the opportunity to punish the Head of State through the ballot.

Earlier, the Linda Mwananchi team confirmed that they would join Kenyans in the streets for the commemoration of the Gen Zs who lost their lives in the June 24 protests.

On June 22, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed that a total of 127 Kenyans were killed in major anti-government protests between 2024 and 2025.

These include 62 Kenyans killed in the inaugural June 2024 protests. Out of the 62, only three cases were being prosecuted in court due to stalled investigations, inadequate evidence and lengthy investigations.