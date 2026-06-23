Editor's Review Gachagua questioned why Kindiki would say anything just to please President William Ruto.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the Deputy President was embarrassing himself by claiming that the Constitution of Kenya stated that a President should serve for two terms.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, Gachagua questioned why Kindiki would say anything just to please President William Ruto, at the expense of his reputation as a great legal mind.

He reminded Kindiki that President Ruto himself stated that he needed only one term, after which he would seek a fresh mandate from the people.

"Suprano, please, don't embarrass us. You are our son. You are thinking like a Standard 1 child and are reading the Constitution upside down.

"Even Kasongo said that he only needs one term, then he will go back to the people to ask for the vote, and that if he did not perform, they should send him home," Gachagua reiterated.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua addressing politicians at Wamunyoro.



The ex-DP stated that if the framers of the Constitution of Kenya wanted a president to serve for two terms, then they would have clearly indicated that a Head of State should serve for 10 years.

He explained that the current indifference towards Ruto by Kenyans is because he failed to deliver his promises to them, and would consequently cost him his re-election.

Gachagua argued that his former boss has lost so much support from Kenyans that he could not even pull organic crowds.

His sentiments came after Kindiki sensationally claimed that there was no such thing as 'Wantam' in the constitution.

"There is no such thing as one term in the Constitution, and whoever says so has not read it well. The Constitution says two terms; the first to introduce programmes, policies, projects and changes, while the second term is to complete the projects," Ruto's Number Two reiterated.

The DP argued that the law acknowledged that no President could complete their work within five years and hence provided them an opportunity to seek a second term.

He expressed confidence that once Ruto return to the people with a record of all the things he has accomplished during his first term, the people would grant him another five years in office.