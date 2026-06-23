Editor's Review A total of 348 victims of human rights violations linked to demonstrations and public protests between 2013 and 2025 have received compensation amounting to Ksh448.7 million.

A total of 348 victims of human rights violations linked to demonstrations and public protests between 2013 and 2025 have received compensation amounting to Ksh448.7 million in the first phase of a government-backed reparations programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations Chairperson, Makau Mutua, said the process had officially begun for eligible and verified beneficiaries.

"The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, including those arising from demonstrations and public protests for the period 2013 to 2025, has officially commenced the reparation process by providing compensation to eligible and verified victims," he wrote.

Mutua noted that only beneficiaries who had completed all the required procedures and provided their consent were included in the current phase.

"It is important to note that only those who have consented to this process are being compensated. Consent is the final act that a beneficiary must give to receive compensation," he added.

According to the panel, the first batch of compensation covers six categories of harm.

A total of 115 victims of fatal incidents received Ksh3 million each, amounting to Ksh345 million. Another 24 victims classified under severe injuries received Ksh1 million each, totaling Ksh24 million.

Additionally, 137 victims with moderate injuries received Ksh500,000 each, amounting to Ksh68.5 million, while 60 victims with minor injuries received Ksh50,000 each for a total of Ksh3 million.

The panel also compensated eight victims of aggravated sexual offences with Ksh1 million each, totaling Ksh8 million, while four victims who suffered economic losses received Ksh50,000 each, amounting to Ksh200,000.

The total compensation disbursed in the first phase stands at Ksh448.7 million.

Mutua said the exercise would continue until all verified victims had received compensation.

"This is the first phase of the compensation programme and will be implemented on a continuous basis until every eligible victim has been compensated. We are committed to ensuring every verified victim is compensated, promptly, fairly, and with the dignity they deserve," he noted.

File image of President William Ruto and KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah

Addressing the beneficiaries, Mutua stated that the compensation marked a significant milestone after years of waiting.

"To the victims, the long wait is over. Today, we begin to make right what was wrong. Your courage in coming forward has made this day possible. We honour your resilience and your dignity," he further said.

Mutua further explained that all approved claims had undergone a comprehensive review and verification process before payment.

"Every claim approved for compensation has undergone the full administrative process outlined in the Reparations Guidelines developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), comprising registration, verification, authentication, categorization of harm, approval, and disbursement," he said.

The panel also announced that details of compensated beneficiaries would be made public in accordance with existing legal provisions.

"The Panel further informs the public that the names of all compensated victims shall be published periodically in the Kenya Gazette, guided by the provisions of the Data Protection Act, 2019," Mutua revealed.

At the same time, Mutua called on victims who have not yet submitted claims or payment information to do so to facilitate future compensation.

"Importantly, victims who have yet to file a claim or to share their bank and other payment details are encouraged to do so without delay," he concluded.

This comes days after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) defended its decision not to disclose the identities of individuals earmarked for compensation under a reparations programme for victims of human rights violations linked to protests.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 17, KNCHR Director Cyrus Maweu said that while the compensation framework and related reports are publicly available, personal information provided by victims was submitted with the expectation that it would remain confidential.

He explained that victims only consented to be included in the compensation process and not to have their personal details made public.

"I remember when we asked for consent, we were only asking the victims to consent to being included in the list, but they didn't consent to that information being public. But I can clarify that the report is public, actually already on our website. The reparations framework that we developed and submitted is equally public, and so is the proposed legislation on reparations," Maweu said.

Amid questions over transparency and concerns about whether individuals who are not genuine victims could be included in the compensation programme, Maweu maintained that the verification process was designed to ensure only legitimate claims are considered.

He also revealed that applicants were required to provide detailed information to support their cases.

"Not everyone who has these documents; so we gave a number of options, including information that could be submitted, a bit of description of the claims so that it enables us to even do the categorization. Is it loss of life? Is it loss of property? Is it torture? Is it sexual violence? So just that information that could help us in properly categorizing the violation," he added.