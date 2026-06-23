Editor's Review Kenya's Purple Tea was introduced to consumers and industry stakeholders in Paris, marking another step in efforts to expand the country's specialty tea exports into international markets.

Kenya's Purple Tea was introduced to consumers and industry stakeholders in Paris, marking another step in efforts to expand the country's specialty tea exports into international markets.

The tea was showcased at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, where French consumers, tea professionals, and business representatives were introduced to the product, which is grown mainly in Murang’a County and parts of Kenya's central highlands.

The event followed an agreement signed during the Africa Forward Summit involving Gatanga Industries, Palais des Thés, and Equity Group.

The partnership seeks to increase access to overseas markets for Kenyan specialty tea and strengthen links between producers and international buyers.

Purple Tea is a relatively new variety within Kenya's tea sector and has attracted attention for its distinctive appearance and antioxidant content.

Producers have increasingly focused on specialty teas as part of broader efforts to diversify exports and increase returns through branding, traceability, and value-added products.

Kenyan tea has also featured in other international events. During the G7 Summit in Évian, France, chefs from the Élysée Palace prepared a dark chocolate product infused with Kenyan Grand Cru tea selected by Palais des Thés, highlighting the use of Kenyan tea in premium consumer products.

Speaking during the Paris unveiling, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi said the initiative could help reposition Kenyan tea in global markets.

"Kenyan tea needs a distinct sub-identity and strong geographical identity. What we are witnessing is the beginning of a journey to transform tea from a commodity into a premium product. Moving from commodity pricing to premium value demonstrates the scale of opportunity for farmers.

"This transformation has the potential to improve farmers’ livelihoods, expand access to education and healthcare for their children, and enable meaningful investment at the household level," he said.

File image of James Mwangi

Mwangi added:

"Ultimately, this initiative extends far beyond tea. It is a change in how Kenya approaches agriculture, a transformation of farming practices, and a new way of creating value for farmers and the country. This is the new Kenya."

Palais des Thés Founder and Chairman François-Xavier Delmas said the launch marked the beginning of further efforts to promote Kenyan specialty tea in Europe.

"This is only the first step. We have been working to increase the visibility and value of Kenyan tea, promoting and marketing it in France and across other European markets. In this effort, geographical indications are an extremely valuable tool, helping consumers identify and appreciate the unique origin and quality of the product.

"We are here not only to celebrate Kenyan farmers, but also to strengthen the friendship between Kenya and France and create new opportunities for premium Kenyan products globally," he stated.

Kenya’s Ambassador to France, Betty Chebet Cherwon, said the project reflects ongoing trade and economic cooperation between Kenya and France.

"Kenya and France share a strong and growing economic partnership. What we are witnessing today is an important step towards a more balanced trade relationship by promoting value addition, branding, and market access for Kenyan specialty teas.

"This partnership demonstrates how Kenyan products can move beyond raw exports to capture greater value in international markets. By opening new opportunities for Kenyan specialty teas in premium international markets, we are creating value for farmers, strengthening trade, and deepening economic cooperation between our two countries," she said.

Equity Group Holdings Non-Executive Chairman Isaac Macharia said cooperation among producers, financiers, and international buyers would be important in expanding market opportunities for Kenyan tea.

"This launch demonstrates what is possible when farmers, industry partners, financial institutions, and international markets work together around a shared vision. By positioning Kenyan specialty tea in premium global markets, we are not only enhancing the value of our agricultural products but also creating sustainable economic opportunities that can transform rural communities and strengthen Kenya’s competitiveness on the global stage," he stated.

The Paris launch comes as Kenya pursues Geographical Indication (GI) status for Purple Tea.

GI certification is used to identify products whose characteristics are linked to a specific place of origin.

Producers say the designation could help strengthen product recognition and market differentiation while supporting access to premium export markets.