Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in five counties on Wednesday, June 24, as part of scheduled maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in five counties on Wednesday, June 24, as part of scheduled maintenance works.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 23, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Nandi, Laikipia, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, and Kwale counties.

In Nandi County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Kemeloi and Serem areas.

The affected locations include Aldai Technical, Kemeloi Secondary School, Kemeloi Market, Serem Boys Secondary School, Chebara Market, and nearby customers.

In Laikipia County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Bantu Lodge and Mureru areas.

Customers expected to be affected include Bantu Lodge, Giachuma, Mureru, Kadara, Misty Mountain, Narumoru Boys Secondary School, Kirereshwa, Wakariru, Nelion Hotel, and surrounding areas.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nyeri County will also experience an eight-hour outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Gatondo Market and Itundu Market areas.

Affected locations include Gatondo Market, Gatondo Secondary School, Gatondo Primary School, Mutitu TBC, Kiawaiguru TBC, Muthuthi-ini TBC, Thangathi TBC, Chehe TBC, Kiarage TBC, and Kariki TBC.

Others are Gitemaini TBC, Itundu Market, Itundu Secondary School, Itundu Primary School, Gachugu-ina TBC, Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters, and adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, residents and businesses in Kiaritha Market and surrounding areas will be without electricity from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Kiaritha Market, Prof. Ntiba area, Chuka University Kairini, Makanyanga Market, Kabururu Market, Mukunga Market, Karambari Primary School, Ntumbara Market, and neighbouring customers.

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, power supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Diani Beach Hospital and Leisure areas.

The affected locations include Little Star, Bustani, Magagaja, Diani Beach Hospital, Leisure, Leopard, ABSA, and adjacent customers.