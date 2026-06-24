Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary partial closure of a section of Mombasa Road at the Eastern Bypass Junction.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary partial closure of a section of Mombasa Road at the Eastern Bypass Junction.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the authority said the closure will affect motorists using the Mombasa-bound lanes seeking to join the Eastern Bypass through the ramp located after the overpass bridge.

According to KeNHA, the traffic disruption, meant to facilitate the construction of a box culvert, is scheduled to run for one week, from June 30 to July 7.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Mombasa Road (A8) / Eastern Bypass Junction Ramp (Mombasa Bound Lanes) will be temporarily closed partially from Tuesday, June 30, 2026, to Tuesday, July 7, 2026," the notice read.

KeNHA also outlined an alternative route for motorists intending to access the Eastern Bypass from the Mombasa-bound carriageway.

"Motorists driving on the Mombasa-bound lanes and intend to join the Eastern Bypass using the ramp after the overpass bridge are advised to drive right past the closed ramp and turn left onto a diversion and reconnect with the ramp further ahead to join the Bypass," the notice added.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

KeNHA urged road users to remain vigilant and adhere to the traffic management measures that will be in place throughout the construction works.

"Motorists are further advised to approach the affected section with caution, follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site," the notice further read.

Elsewhere, motorists using the planned Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil (A8) Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha (A8 South) Road will pay a toll of Ksh8 per kilometre under a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement approved by the government.

The disclosure was made by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in a notice on Tuesday, announcing the execution of a project agreement for the construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of the two roads.

"The Project will operate as a toll road. Applicable toll tariff is Ksh8.00, and any future adjustments shall be implemented in accordance with the Project Agreement and applicable Government approvals and regulatory requirements," the notice read.

According to the notice, the roads will be developed by a consortium comprising China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees (NSSF).

KeNHA stated that it had received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from the consortium for the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) of the Rironi-Naivasha-Gilgil Road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road.

The project covers approximately 81 kilometres of the A8 Road and 58 kilometres of the A8 South Road, bringing the total length to about 139 kilometres.

KeNHA noted that after evaluation and feasibility studies, the proposal was approved through the PPP process.