Editor's Review The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against students implicated in the arson incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against students implicated in the arson incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the decision follows a review of a preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regarding the fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 16 students.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has received and reviewed the preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regarding the tragic arson incident that occurred at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County on 28th May 2026," the statement read.

The ODPP said the evidence gathered during investigations was sufficient to support criminal charges against the students linked to the incident.

"Upon careful assessment of the evidence, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against the implicated students. The suspects will face sixteen (16) counts of murder arising from the incident," the statement added.

The ODPP office also raised concern over the growing number of arson cases and other criminal acts being reported in schools across the country.

"The DPP expresses deep concern over the recent increase in reported incidents of arson and other related acts of criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country.

"We wish to caution students and members of the public that individuals found culpable of such criminal offences of this nature will be held accountable in accordance with the law," the statement noted.

File image of Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

The ODPP conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice through due process.

"The DPP extends heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends, and the school community affected by this tragic incident. The Office remains committed to ensuring justice through a fair, impartial, and evidence-based prosecution process," the statement further read.

This comes over a week after the government warned students that involvement in criminal activities could have long-term consequences, including affecting their future employment prospects through records reflected in police clearance certificates.

In an update on Sunday, June 14, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura shared a notice attributed to the DCI, cautioning students against engaging in criminal acts amid cases of unrest in learning institutions.

In the notice, the DCI said it was compiling records of students found to have participated in criminal activities.

"This is to warn every student from primary school, secondary school, college and university that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is archiving and consolidating charges that may be preferred to each and every student involved in any crime," the notice read.

The agency further warned that such records could appear when individuals apply for police clearance certificates in the future.

"Let each student be informed that it will automatically be reflected on the Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct) when such student applies for one," the notice added.

The DCI also called on parents, teachers, religious leaders, and guardians to guide students and discourage them from engaging in unlawful activities.

"This is therefore to warn students and to ask parents, religious leaders, teachers, and guardians to take note and advise them accordingly," the notice concluded.