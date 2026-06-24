Editor's Review The General Service Unit (GSU) has placed its commanders on alert ahead of the planned commemoration of the June 25 Gen Z protests.

The General Service Unit (GSU) has placed its commanders on alert ahead of the planned commemoration of the June 25 Gen Z protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the Kenya Police Service said the directive was issued during a briefing convened by GSU Commandant Johana Kiplangat Tonui, who met commanders to discuss security preparedness and operational readiness ahead of the demonstrations.

"General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Mr. Johana Kiplangat Tonui today briefed commanders ahead of the 25th June Gen Z demonstrations commemoration, urging officers to remain vigilant in maintaining peace, security, and law and order within their areas of responsibility," the statement read.

During the meeting, Tonui emphasized the importance of professionalism and adherence to legal procedures as officers undertake their security responsibilities.

"The Commandant directed officers to uphold professionalism, act within the law, protect lives and property, and work collectively in execution of their mandate," the statement added.

The Kenya Police Service said senior GSU leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting officers and ensuring the unit remains effective in carrying out its mandate.

"He assured the officers of continued support from the Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service and GSU leadership.

"The meeting brought together senior GSU leadership, who reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to serving the nation with discipline, dedication and responsibility," the statement concluded.

File image of GSU Commandant Johana Kiplangat Tonui

This comes barely a day after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged Kenyans to stay at home ahead of the planned protests.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, he alleged that the government planned to deploy goons and criminal gangs to unleash terror on innocent protesters.

Gachagua further asked private motor vehicle owners, as well as public service vehicle (PSV) operators, to keep off the roads to avoid exposing themselves to danger.

"The State has unleashed war against Kenyans as a strategy to express themselves freely. I am telling the Gen Zs, strategy is not cowardice. Please, my sons and daughters, we need you alive to help us transform this country next year. You cannot do it when you are dead or injured," he reiterated.

Gachagua urged all business owners across the country not only to close shop but also to ensure they hire individuals to safeguard their property from goons who often raid businesses during protests.

He argued that the silent protest would speak louder than protests marked with violence, property destruction and loss of lives.

"If all Kenyans stayed at home, we would have made a huge statement. Stopping the country and the economy is a very effective way of protesting; the international community will see it," he reiterated.

Additionally, Gachagua told Kenyans that his directive was not defeatist and added that the course to remove President William Ruto from office was not worth the loss of human life.

He called on Kenyans to suppress their anger and be patient enough to wait for 2027, when they will have the opportunity to punish the Head of State through the ballot.