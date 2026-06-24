Editor's Review At least 2,803 supporters have contributed Ksh 10 each to buy a suit for DCP candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election, Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

At least 2,803 supporters have contributed Ksh 10 each to buy a suit for Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate in the Ol Kalou by-election, Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, Nyandarua Senator John Methu said the fundraising drive was sparked by derogatory remarks made by former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria about Ngotho.

“2,823 souls gave 10 shillings each to buy a suit for the swearing in of the incoming Ol Kalou MP Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru - Ngotho.

“Moses Kuria called him a chokoraa, and the people have decided to make lemonade out of the lemon,” said Methu.

The Nyandarua Senator noted that the movement will boost Ngotho’s morale ahead of the July 16, 2026, Ol Kalou by-election.

File image of Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Sammy Ngotho counting coins raised by supporters.

“The 10 shillings movement really boosts our morale ahead of the 16th July moment of truth. It's not the money, it's the love,” Methu added.

Ngotho won the DCP party’s ticket for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat in the nominations held on May 9.

Ngotho garnered 12, 957 votes to emerge victorious, with Paul Waiganjo coming in second place with 4, 978 votes.

He previously contested for the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket in the 2022 General Election but finished in second place.

Ngotho will face Samuel Muchina Nyagah of the UDA party and six other candidates from Jubilee, PNU, National Liberal Party, Kenya Moja Movement, Federal Party of Kenya, and People's Renaissance Movement parties.

The united opposition is set to support a single candidate in the by-election following extensive consultations among coalition partners.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, June 3, the opposition explained that the candidate to carry its flag in the by-election will be selected through an independent scientific survey and credible opinion polls.

“Following extensive consultations among coalition partners, we have reached a principled agreement to support a single candidate under the United Alternative Government banner,” read the statement.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing away of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho died on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.