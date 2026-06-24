Editor's Review Matatu operators have assured commuters that public transport services will continue as normal during the planned Gen Z anniversary protests on Thursday, June 25.

Matatu operators have assured commuters that public transport services will continue as normal during the planned Gen Z anniversary protests on Thursday, June 25.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Matatu Owners Association Chairman Albert Karakacha said the sector remains committed to serving Kenyans despite concerns over possible disruptions linked to the demonstrations.

"While we are aware of concerns regarding possible disruption, we encourage all matatu owners, drivers, crew, and staff to remain calm, exercise restraint, and continue providing transport service responsibly and professionally," he said.

Karakacha noted that the public transport industry plays a critical role in facilitating movement across the country and would continue operating while prioritizing safety.

"The public transport sector remains committed to serving Kenyans and facilitating the movement of people and goods. Accordingly, matatu operations will continue as normal while respecting the constitutional rights of all citizens and the operators' public safety," he added.

Karakacha also condemned any acts of violence or destruction that may arise during the demonstrations, stressing that the safety of passengers and transport workers remains paramount.

"Matatu strongly condemns all forms of violence, vandalism, arson, looting, and the destruction of property. The safety and well-being of passengers, transport workers, vehicles, business, and the public remain our foremost priority," he further said.

File image of Matatu Owners Association Chairman Albert Karakacha

Karakacha further called on all stakeholders to work together in maintaining peace and fostering dialogue as the country commemorates the protests.

"We call upon the stakeholders, including the citizen community, leaders, civil society, business, and the government agencies, to uphold peace, engage in constructive dialogue, respect the law, and work collectively towards solutions and strengthened justice, accountability, and the nation," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the General Service Unit (GSU) placed its commanders on alert ahead of the planned commemoration of the June 25 Gen Z protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the Kenya Police Service said the directive was issued during a briefing convened by GSU Commandant Johana Kiplangat Tonui, who met commanders to discuss security preparedness and operational readiness ahead of the demonstrations.

"General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Mr. Johana Kiplangat Tonui today briefed commanders ahead of the 25th June Gen Z demonstrations commemoration, urging officers to remain vigilant in maintaining peace, security, and law and order within their areas of responsibility," the statement read.

During the meeting, Tonui emphasized the importance of professionalism and adherence to legal procedures as officers undertake their security responsibilities.

"The Commandant directed officers to uphold professionalism, act within the law, protect lives and property, and work collectively in execution of their mandate," the statement added.

The Kenya Police Service said senior GSU leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting officers and ensuring the unit remains effective in carrying out its mandate.

"He assured the officers of continued support from the Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service and GSU leadership.

"The meeting brought together senior GSU leadership, who reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to serving the nation with discipline, dedication and responsibility," the statement concluded.