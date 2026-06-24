Editor's Review Airtel Kenya has notified customers of intermittent delays affecting airtime and bundle purchases made through M-PESA.

Airtel Kenya has notified customers of intermittent delays affecting airtime and bundle purchases made through M-PESA.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the telecommunications company said some transactions made via M-PESA were experiencing delays in airtime and bundle allocation.

"Please note that there are intermittent delays in airtime & bundle allocation when purchasing through M-PESA. We are following up with M-PESA team to resolve the issue at the earliest," the statement read.

As customers wait for the issue to be resolved, Airtel has advised subscribers to use Airtel Money as an alternative method for purchasing airtime and data bundles.

"In the meantime, Airtel Money option is available. Simply dial *334# on your Airtel line or use My Airtel App, select the airtime or bundle option, select your preferred bundle or airtime amount then enter your PIN," the statement added.

File image of a Safaricom customer using M-PESA service

Elsewhere, this comes days after Safaricom responded to a customer who complained about delayed M-PESA transaction messages, saying the mobile service provider is currently not experiencing any delays with notifications.

A user took to social media to express frustration over delayed transaction alerts, claiming the issue had caused misunderstandings.

In its response, Safaricom denied the existence of any ongoing delays affecting M-PESA messages across its network.

"Kindly note we do not have delays with M-PESA messages currently, the experience may also be caused by the phone that does not show messages immediately delivered to the line," the telecommunications company said.

More recently, Safaricom explained why some Fuliza users may see their borrowing limits reduced despite maintaining a consistent repayment record, while also revealing a simple way to refresh their limits.

The clarification came after a customer questioned the mobile service provider over a reduced Fuliza limit and deductions from their account balance despite regularly settling their overdraft obligations.

"Why are you reducing my Fuliza limit when I’ve been repaying it consistently? And on top of that, you’re deducting money from my account balance," the user asked.

In response, Safaricom said Fuliza limits are not fixed and can be adjusted by the lending bank based on a customer's usage patterns and other factors.

Safaricom also advised on how users can refresh their Fuliza limits once every month.

"Please note that the bank may review your limit upwards or downwards at its discretion, depending on your usage. You may dial *334# once every month to refresh your Fuliza limit. We will notify you if there is any change," the company explained.