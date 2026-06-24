Editor's Review St. Joseph Girls' Kitale has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that a student was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition within the school compound.

St. Joseph Girls' Kitale has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that a student was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition within the school compound.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the school's Chief Principal, Rosebella Orwaru, addressed the claims and categorically denied the allegations.

"We have noted a rumour circulating that a student was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on school grounds on Saturday, leading to a police search and suspension of Form 3 students," she said.

Orwaru said the information being shared online is entirely false and does not reflect events at the school.

"No such incident occurred at St. Joseph Girls’ Kitale. There was no firearm recovered, no police search conducted, and no students have been sent home. School operations continue as normal," she added.

Orwaru further expressed concern over the impact that such reports could have on the school's reputation, as well as on its students and staff.

"We urge the public and all stakeholders to treat this rumour with the contempt it deserves. Spreading false information damages the reputation of our learners, staff, and institution," she further said.

File image of St. Joseph Girls' Kitale students

Orwaru also indicated that it is considering legal action against those responsible for originating and spreading the allegations.

"In light of the defamatory nature of these claims, the school is consulting its legal team and is contemplating seeking legal redress against the originators and distributors of this falsehood," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against students implicated in the arson incident at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the decision follows a review of a preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regarding the fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 16 students.

"The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has received and reviewed the preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) regarding the tragic arson incident that occurred at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County on 28th May 2026," the statement read.

The ODPP said the evidence gathered during investigations was sufficient to support criminal charges against the students linked to the incident.

"Upon careful assessment of the evidence, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against the implicated students. The suspects will face sixteen (16) counts of murder arising from the incident," the statement added.

The ODPP office also raised concern over the growing number of arson cases and other criminal acts being reported in schools across the country.

"The DPP expresses deep concern over the recent increase in reported incidents of arson and other related acts of criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country.

"We wish to caution students and members of the public that individuals found culpable of such criminal offences of this nature will be held accountable in accordance with the law," the statement noted.