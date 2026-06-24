Editor's Review The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a director of a private security company over an alleged procurement fraud scheme involving a multi-million-shilling contract.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a director of a private security company over an alleged procurement fraud scheme involving a multi-million-shilling contract awarded by Keroka Technical Training Institute.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the commission said the case relates to a security services tender worth Ksh5.4 million, which investigators say may have involved irregular payments and the use of falsified documents during the procurement process.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a director of a security company in connection with an alleged procurement fraud involving a Ksh5.4 million security services contract at Keroka Technical Training Institute," the statement read.

The commission identified the suspect as Gilbert Momanyi Maturwe, a director of Gimo Security and Investigation Services Limited.

"The suspect, Gilbert Momanyi Maturwe, a director of Gimo Security and Investigation Services Limited, was arrested following investigations into the award and execution of the contract," the statement added.

Investigators found that the company had secured a security services contract running for two financial years, but concerns emerged regarding the execution of the agreement and the payments made under it.

"Investigations established that the company was awarded a security services contract valued at Ksh257,000 per month for two financial years, amounting to Ksh5,448,000. However, despite a reduction in the number of security guards deployed under the contract, payments continued to be made at the full contract rate," the statement further read.

The anti-graft agency further alleged that documents submitted during the tendering process were not authentic.

"The investigations further revealed that a Tax Compliance Certificate submitted during the tendering process was allegedly falsified and did not originate from the Kenya Revenue Authority system," the statement noted.

File image of EACC offices in Nairobi

According to EACC, following the completion of investigations, the matter was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for review.

"Upon conclusion of investigations, the EACC forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who approved charges of procurement fraud, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property," the statement further read.

Maturwe was arraigned on Wednesday morning before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kisii, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges facing him.

"He was released on a cash bail of Ksh1 million or, in the alternative, a bond of Ksh2 million with two sureties of similar amount. The court further ordered the accused to deposit his passport with the court pending the hearing and determination of the case," the statement concluded.

The case is scheduled for mention on July 6 when the court is expected to issue further directions on the matter.

This comes barely a day after EACC arrested a man accused of posing as an investigator with the agency and soliciting a bribe from a member of the public.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the commission said the suspect targeted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, falsely claiming that the firm was under investigation for corruption.

"The suspect, Felix Manyaga Mogaka, contacted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, claiming the firm was under investigation for corruption," the statement read.

EACC said Mogaka later arranged a meeting with the company director at a hotel, where he allegedly demanded Ksh2 million in exchange for stopping further action against the company.

Following a complaint lodged with EACC, the commission launched an operation that culminated in Mogaka’s arrest on June 22, 2026.

He was apprehended while allegedly receiving Ksh200,000, which was part of the demanded bribe.

"Investigations confirmed that Mogaka is not an employee of the Commission. The suspect is being processed at the Integrity Centre pending the conclusion of investigations," the statement added.

Following the arrest, EACC cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudsters who misuse its name to extort money.

"EACC wishes to remind the public that official summonses are issued in writing and require an appearance at EACC Offices. The Commission does not conduct meetings in hotels or solicit payments to influence investigations," the statement further read.