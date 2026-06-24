Editor's Review Police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the trade of stolen mobile phones following an operation that led to the recovery of multiple phones and mobile device components.

Police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the trade of stolen mobile phones following an operation that led to the recovery of multiple phones, batteries, and other mobile device components.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the National Police Service (NPS) said the arrest was made during a targeted raid conducted in Kisii Town after officers received intelligence about the suspect's alleged activities.

"Police officers in Kisii Central have arrested a suspect believed to be a notorious receiver of stolen mobile phones. The operation led to the recovery of suspected stolen handsets and components," the statement read.

According to NPS, the operation was carried out by officers from Kisii Central Police Station working alongside representatives from M-KOPA Kenya Ltd.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, a joint team of officers from Kisii Central Police Station and representatives from M-KOPA Kenya Ltd conducted a targeted raid at Uhuru Plaza in Kisii Town," the statement added

During the search, officers recovered a significant number of mobile devices and accessories suspected to have been stolen.

"A thorough search of the premises resulted in the recovery of nine M-KOPA mobile phones, 24 assorted mobile phones of various makes and models, nine M-KOPA HMD mobile phone batteries, and 33 additional batteries stripped from other suspected stolen devices," the statement further read.

File image of the recovered mobile phones

Following the arrest, authorities are working to establish the ownership of the devices and determine whether they are linked to reported theft cases in the area and beyond.

"The suspect is in custody at Kisii Central Police Station, awaiting processing and arraignment in court. Officers are working to trace the legitimate owners of the recovered devices and dismantle the wider network dealing in stolen electronics in the region," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, earlier in the month, police in Bungoma County arrested two suspects and recovered 91 mobile phones after dismantling a phone theft and hacking syndicate operating across the county.

In a statement on Saturday, June 6, NPS said the operation was conducted jointly with M-KOPA Kenya Limited.

"Following an intelligence-led operation, the officers, in a joint crackdown with M-KOPA Kenya Limited, successfully tracked down and arrested two primary suspects," the statement read.

Police said the suspects had been under close monitoring for an extended period before their arrest in Bungoma Town.

"The duo, who have been under police surveillance since 2025, were apprehended in Bungoma Town. Investigations reveal that the suspects have been running a well-coordinated syndicate spanning the Sang’alo area and Bungoma Township, prompting numerous complaints from members of the public who have been victimised," the statement added.

Authorities said the raid led to the recovery of numerous suspected stolen devices alongside equipment allegedly used to manipulate mobile phones.

"During the afternoon raid, police recovered a large cache of suspected stolen property and cybercrime equipment, including:38 M-KOPA HMD mobile phones, 53 assorted mobile phones of various makes, and five specialised flashing tools used to hack, unlock and alter phone operating systems," the statement further read.

The recovered items have since been seized as investigations continue, while the suspects remain in custody awaiting court proceedings.

"The two suspects are currently being held in police custody, pending processing and arraignment in court. The recovered mobile devices and digital tools have been seized and secured as exhibits," the statement concluded.