Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across eight counties on Thursday to facilitate maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across eight counties on Thursday, June 25, to facilitate maintenance works.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 24, the company said the scheduled outages will affect parts of Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

In Uasin Gishu County, under the North Rift Region, power will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Oasis, Kimuri, Neema School, Blossom, Oasis Bible College, Royalton, Nandi Gaa and surrounding areas.

Residents and businesses in parts of Kisii County will also be affected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The interruption will impact Igorera, Etono, Omobera, Kerongorori, Randani, Nyakoiba, Ibencho, Nyansara, Openda, Eburi, Nyamasege, Kiagware, Nyaimera, Nyansakia, Kona Yonduko and adjacent areas.

In Laikipia County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Thome, Thome Boys Secondary School, Tigithi, Matanya, Weruini, Male, Solio V1 to Solio V7 and neighboring customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, customers in Kid Alive, Maragima Police, Mathari and nearby areas will be without power during the same period from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meru County will experience one of the longest maintenance outages, running from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Antuamarita Primary School, Ngatu Primary School, Gachuuru Market, Kiarau, St. Lucy Kirigwa Church, Anjuki Factory, Mikinduri Common, Mikinduri Girls, St. Benedict Primary School, and St. Stephen Primary School and Church.

Others are Uriiro Primary School, Kamarima Primary School, Amugaa, Karurune Primary School, KK Mwathe Catholic Church, Gitumbi TBC, Kwa Mukara, DCIO Mikinduri, Karurune Village, and Kaliene Secondary School.

Ankamia, Ametho Mikinduri, Iliene Shopping Centre, Ametho Boarding, Antuamuyaro, Antuabui TBC, Mwethe Primary School, Amuga Coffee Factory, Kaluli Market, Kithare Market, Maliolo and surrounding areas will also be affected.

In the Coast Region, parts of Kwale County will experience a power interruption from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Mienzeni, Katundani, Gandini, Ndzovuni, Bofu, Mtaa and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will affect Kilima Road, Twiga Villas Estate, Harambee Estate, Simba Estate, Salama Estate, Nyali Plaza, Ores Estate, Oshwal Academy and neighboring customers.

Also in the Coast Region, customers in parts of Kilifi County will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Areas listed include Marafa, KBC, Pumwani, Garashi, GIS, Shomela, Magarini, Wakala and adjacent customers.