Editor's Review Oburu argued that the bad blood between the police and protesters during demonstrations often resulted in injury and death.

ODM Leader Senator Oburu Oginga on Wednesday, June 24, pushed for a truce between police officers and demonstrators ahead of the planned June 25 Gen Z protests.

Oburu noted that the bad blood between the police and protesters had led to loss of lives and multiple injuries of both civilians and law enforcement, and argued that that should not be the case this year.

He reminded the police that they were mandated to protect the protesters during the protests, not inflict harm upon them.

"Our police officers should be trained to protect those who are demonstrating. The people are not their enemies, they are their employers, and they should protect them," the ODM Leader stated.

The Siaya Senator informed protesters that they too needed to cooperate with the police officers and reminded them that their battle was with those in government and not the officers.

A file photo of ODM Leader, Dr Oburu Oginga.



"Don't regard demonstrations as against the police. The police are responsible for protecting you, but they cannot do it if you have not notified them. If you have not informed them, then you cannot blame them," he added.

Oburu further reminded protesters that even as they exercise their rights as stipulated in Article 37 of the Constitution, they should not interfere with the freedoms of Kenyans who choose to stay at home.

Meanwhile, he condemned the leaders who criticised the move by the government to compensate victims of human rights violations in previous protests.

The ODM Leader made it clear that the monetary compensation is not meant to replace the lives lost, and could not be equated to human life, but was an acknowledgement of wrongdoing committed.

He added that the money was an acknowledgement of the victims' contribution in the fight for the country's liberation.

Oburu lauded President William Ruto's administration for acknowledging that harm was done and taking responsibility for the violation of human rights.