Editor's Review Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramadhan ordered the release of one of the suspects in the Utumishi Girls' Academy fire.

On Wednesday, June 24, Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramadhan ordered the release of one of the suspects in the Utumishi Girls' Academy fire.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the court established that she was not culpable for the arson that killed 16 learners at the institution.

The Chief Magistrate directed that the monor be released to her parents while the other eight suspects remained in lawful custody

"The court, however, ordered the release of one of the suspects and directed that she be handed over to her parents after investigations established that she was not culpable in the commission of the offence," the statement read in part.

The ODPP added that the court granted an application to allow the suspects linked to the tragedy for an additional two days pending their arraignment in court.

A photo of the dormitory that was set ablaze at the Utumishi Girls' Academy.



Chief Magistrate Ramadhan directed that they be remanded at either the Nakuru Children's Remand Home or the Nairobi Children's Remand Home.

The suspects are expected in court on Friday, June 26, for the mention and plea-taking after the DPP approved charges for the Offence of Murder contrary to Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the DPP confirmed that the suspects will face 16 counts of murder for the suspected arson attack that turned fatal.

The ODPP expressed deep concern over the recent spike in reported incidents of arson and other related acts of criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country.

The prosecutors cautioned students and members of the public that anyone found culpable of such criminal offences would be held accountable in accordance with the law.

16 students died while several others were injured in the early morning dormitory fire. CCTV footage retrieved from the scene revealed that several students set the dormitory ablaze while their colleagues were asleep.

The security cameras showed the suspects lighting mattresses before fleeing from the scene. The victims of the tragedy have since been laid to rest.