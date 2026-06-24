Editor's Review Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has pledged legal support to individuals who may be arrested during planned demonstrations on Thursday.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has pledged legal support to individuals who may be arrested during planned demonstrations on Thursday, June 25.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 24, the MP alleged that law enforcement officers would target demonstrators for arrest, but assured supporters that legal representation had already been organized.

Babu, who is also an advocate, said those arrested should not be concerned as legal assistance would be available to secure their release.

"This week, I know some may be arrested by the rogue regime. You know, as usual, police officers will target our brothers and sisters for arrest.

"In case anybody is arrested, nobody should worry. I will be there for you. As Babu Owino, together with other advocates, we have put up a team of advocates, competent ones, who will ensure that you are free," he said.

File image of Babu Owino

Elsewhere, Nairobi Police Boss Issa Mohamud has declared that the planned protests are illegal.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, he explained that he had not received any formal notice about the protests as required by law.

Consequently, Mohamud banned any mass action within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and asked parents to stop the youth from accessing the city.

"I want to confirm that we have not received any notification at Central Police Station or any police station within Nairobi for June 25.

"A notification is a requirement that is provided under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. It should include the purpose of the demonstration, the date, time, route, and the name of the organisers," he explained.

Mohamud clarified that he was not aware of what was contained in the petition submitted by Martha Karua and other leaders in the opposition to the office of the Inspector General.

He explained that the law is very clear that the notice should be handed to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of the concerned police station for it to be valid.

At the same time, the General Service Unit (GSU) placed its commanders on alert ahead of the planned commemoration of the June 25 Gen Z protests.

In a statement, the Kenya Police Service said the directive was issued during a briefing convened by GSU Commandant Johana Kiplangat Tonui, who met commanders to discuss security preparedness and operational readiness ahead of the demonstrations.

"General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Mr. Johana Kiplangat Tonui today briefed commanders ahead of the 25th June Gen Z demonstrations commemoration, urging officers to remain vigilant in maintaining peace, security, and law and order within their areas of responsibility," the statement read.

During the meeting, Tonui emphasized the importance of professionalism and adherence to legal procedures as officers undertake their security responsibilities.

"The Commandant directed officers to uphold professionalism, act within the law, protect lives and property, and work collectively in execution of their mandate," the statement added.

The Kenya Police Service said senior GSU leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting officers and ensuring the unit remains effective in carrying out its mandate.

"He assured the officers of continued support from the Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service and GSU leadership.

"The meeting brought together senior GSU leadership, who reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to serving the nation with discipline, dedication and responsibility," the statement concluded.