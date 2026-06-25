Editor's Review A court has granted the prosecution more time to hold eight suspects linked to the fatal fire at Utumishi Girls Academy as they prepare to face murder charges.

A court has granted the prosecution more time to hold eight suspects linked to the fatal fire at Utumishi Girls Academy as they prepare to face murder charges.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the directive was issued after it confirmed that it had approved murder charges against the suspects.

"The court has granted an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to detain eight suspects linked to the Utumishi Girls High School fire tragedy for an additional two days pending their arraignment for plea taking on murder charges," the statement read.

The prosecution sought the extension when the matter came before court for mention and directions on the progress of investigations.

"The order was issued today by Chief Magistrate Abdulqadir Ramadhan Lorot when the matter came up for mention to confirm the status of investigations and for further directions," the statement added.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

The ODPP further revealed that prosecutors informed the court that the suspects would be charged with murder under the Penal Code.

"The prosecution team, led by Deputy Regional Coordinator (Rift Valley) Ms. Emmah Bosire, assisted by Ms. Emma Okok, In-Charge Naivasha, and Mr. Joseck Abwajo, informed the court that the DPP had approved charges against the suspects for the offence of Murder contrary to Section 203 as read together with Section 204 of the Penal Code," the statement explained.

Pending their arraignment, the court directed that the suspects be remanded at either the Nakuru Children Remand Home or the Nairobi Children Remand Home.

"The eight suspects will remain in lawful custody and are expected to appear before the court on 26th June 2026 to take a plea on the murder charges," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the release of one of the suspects in the Utumishi Girls' Academy fire.

The ODPP said the court established that she was not culpable for the arson that killed 16 learners at the institution.

The Chief Magistrate directed that the minor be released to her parents, while the other eight suspects remained in lawful custody

"The court, however, ordered the release of one of the suspects and directed that she be handed over to her parents after investigations established that she was not culpable in the commission of the offence," the statement read in part.