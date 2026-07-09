Editor's Review The former EALA legislator passed away on Thursday, July 9, while receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital in Nairobi.

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member Abubakar Zein has died.

According to reports, the former EALA legislator passed away on Thursday, July 9, while receiving treatment at Avenue Hospital in Nairobi.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka led the tributes, saying Zein consistently chose principle over personal or political gain throughout his public life.

"Hon. Abubakar Zein was a profile in courage. Time and again, I watched him choose the difficult path over the comfortable one, principle over politics, country over career. That is the rarest form of courage in public life, and he carried it without ever announcing it. Zein did not ask what was convenient. He did what was right," he wrote.

Kalonzo also recalled Zein's role in Kenya's struggle for democratic reforms, saying he was an influential political activist whose involvement stretched across major opposition coalitions.

"But even before then, Zein was a champion and a face of Kenya's change movement. A political activist par excellence, he also took to the stage as a thespian, drawing in younger Kenyans to advocate for the democratisation of our country.

"From the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), to the National Super Alliance (NASA), to Azimio la Umoja, Zein's guiding hand was evident, and he stood, always, beside our late brother, Raila Amolo Odinga," he added.

Kalonzo further praised Zein's service at the regional level, saying his work in the East African Legislative Assembly reflected his commitment to integration, accountability and good governance.

"Zein's vision reached beyond our borders. A pan-Africanist to his core, he served as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) from 2012 to 2017, where he championed regional integration, good governance, and the fight against corruption across the Community," he continued.

Kalonzo also reflected on their close working relationship during the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) talks, describing Zein as a calm negotiator and trusted strategist.

"Zein was also a negotiator who could hold a room without raising his voice and a strategist whose counsel leaned on more than most will ever know. It was during the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) process in September 2023, that Zein and I grew closer still. Long days and difficult negotiations," he noted.

File image of File image of Abubakar Zein

Kalonzo revealed that Zein later accepted the role of heading his Presidential Secretariat, where he impressed colleagues with his humility, mentorship and leadership.

"Later, he agreed to head my Presidential Secretariat, a decision I will never regret and will never forget making. Zein did not merely serve me. He enriched everyone around him. Every staff member who worked alongside Zein will tell you the same: he had no airs. None. He was as available to the newest intern as he was to the most senior official. Zein listened, mentored and led by example, not by title," he explained.

Kalonzo further acknowledged the arts community for organising a solidarity event in support of Zein and encouraged Kenyans to attend and contribute towards his medical bills.

"I take this moment, too, to thank Kenya's arts, music, and theatre community, who this Saturday, July 11,2026, will gather at the Alliance Française Auditorium for the Solidarity for Zein showcase, organised to stand with his family and help meet his medical bills.

"That the creative community he loved and championed for so long has now risen to carry him is no coincidence. It is a fitting tribute to a man who never stopped believing in the power of the stage to move a nation. I urge all Kenyans of goodwill to attend, and to give generously," he wrote.

Kalonzo concluded by extending his condolences to Zein's family, friends and colleagues, saying his passing was a great loss to those who knew him.

"On behalf of my family, the Wiper Patriotic Front, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, and all who knew and loved him, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his relatives, his friends, and all who mourn this tremendous loss," he concluded.

This comes days after former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto shared new details following the tragic death of his sister, Ann Chebochok, who lost her life in a road accident along Nairobi's Southern Bypass.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, Ruto revealed when the tragic accident occurred and confirmed that his sister died shortly after the early morning crash.

"A few minutes to 6.00 a.m yesterday, we lost our beloved sister, Ann Chebochok in a tragic road accident that occurred along the Southern Bypass, Nairobi," he wrote.

Ruto also shared the findings of the postmortem examination, saying doctors established the injuries that caused her death.

"A postmortem examination conducted at the Lee Funeral Home established that she sustained severe internal organ injuries which sadly led to her untimely demise," he added.

Ruto further updated the public on the condition of Ann's daughter, who was travelling with her when the accident happened.

"At the time of the accident, our sister was in the company of her daughter, who sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital shortly after receiving medical attention," he further said.