Editor's Review The two children, aged four and five, were reportedly violated and brutally killed in Nkura Village, Bomorenda Ward in Bonchari, Kisii County.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri has broken her silence following the killing of two young children in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the senator announced the deaths of the two children, aged four and five, who were reportedly violated and brutally killed in Nkura Village, Bomorenda Ward.

Okenyuri said the deaths had exposed a worrying decline in society's ability to safeguard children, questioning how such innocent lives had become victims of extreme cruelty.

"It is extremely difficult to comprehend how as society we have descended too low to a point where our children; the very embodiment of innocence and our hope for tomorrow become victims of such unimaginable cruelty," the statement read.

Okenyuri challenged the public to reflect on whether society had become indifferent to the value of children's lives and the responsibility of protecting them from harm.

"Have we become so cavalier that we no longer recognise the sanctity of a child's life? Have we become so callous as to inflict inconceivable pain on those who depend entirely on us for love, care and protection? These are difficult questions that this tragedy compels us to confront," the statement added.

Okenyuri condemned the killings, saying no act of violence against children could ever be justified.

She also conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength as they mourned the loss of their children.

"I unequivocally condemn this heinous act since there can never be any justification for violence against children. My heartfelt condolences to the families for losing their light.

"No parent should ever have to endure the pain of losing a child in such horrific circumstances. I pray that God grants them strength and the grace to endure this painful loss," the statement further read.

File image of Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri

Okenyuri also called on investigative agencies to move swiftly, urging them to establish the truth, arrest those responsible and ensure justice is delivered without delay while encouraging communities to remain vigilant in protecting children.

"I call upon the relevant investigative agencies to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and act accordingly. Every effort must be made to establish the truth, apprehend those responsible and ensure that justice is served swiftly.

"We must foster communities where children are safe, where warning signs are never ignored and where every member of society is committed to defending the dignity of every child," she concluded.

This comes days after the High Court in Eldoret sentenced a father, Musa Saka, to 35 years in prison after convicting him of murdering his two young children by poisoning them.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the conviction followed a trial in which the prosecution presented evidence showing that Saka deliberately poisoned his children after a domestic dispute with his wife.

The court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, leading to his conviction on two counts of murder.

"Prosecution, through the testimony of six witnesses, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, establishing that the accused poisoned the victims by serving them vegetables laced with Triatix," the statement read.

According to the ODPP, the prosecution further outlined the events leading up to the poisoning, stating that the accused's wife had left their matrimonial home after a domestic disagreement, leaving the children in his custody.

"Evidence presented before the court showed that, prior to the heinous act, the accused had engaged in a domestic dispute with his wife, who had left the matrimonial home, leaving their four children in his care," the statement added.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the family shared a meal before going to bed, unaware that the vegetables had allegedly been poisoned.

According to the ODPP, soon after the meal, the children began suffering severe symptoms consistent with poisoning, prompting one of them to seek help from a neighbour.

"Shortly thereafter, the children began experiencing severe stomach pains. One of the children managed to gather enough strength to seek help, prompting a neighbour to respond and find the accused and the other children in critical condition," the statement explained.

The victims were rushed to hospital, but two of the children later died.

In delivering its decision, the court imposed a 35-year prison sentence on each count of murder.

"In delivering the sentence of 35 years' imprisonment on each count, Justice Wananda observed that the victims had suffered a horrific death at the hands of the very person they looked to for protection and care," the statement concluded.