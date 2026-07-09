Editor's Review Ethekon also threatened to disqualify some, if not all, candidates from the by-election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has warned that the Commission could postpone or even cancel the upcoming by-elections in Ol Kalou.

Speaking on Thursday, July 9, Ethekon revealed that there have been several violations of the elections code of conduct, including voter bribery.

He further raised an alarm over the goon violence and night campaigns, which he established posed a threat to conducting a peaceful election.

Ethekon stated that the Commission was holding talks with the security officials and stakeholders on the viability of holding the mini-poll and is set to issue its final decision on Monday, July 13.

"If, while working with security officials and other stakeholders, we find that the environment is not conducive enough for us to conduct the by-election in Ol Kalou, we will be left with no choice other than to take the most unfortunate step of postponing the elections. If that is not enough, we will cancel it altogether," he stated.

A file photo of IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon



The Chairperson added that several candidates are also under probe and that if any of them are found culpable would be disqualified from the by-election.

"If we find any culpability or any breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct, the proper remedies shall apply, including disqualifying some of those candidates, if not all of them.

The declaration comes amid concerns of electoral malpractice in Ol Kalou Constituency. The region has also reported incidents of goonism after armed men tried to storm into a hotel where their political opponents were meeting.

Earlier, Linda Mwananchi issued a statement questioning the Commission's inaction despite the blatant violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The faction accused the government of abuse of power, voter bribery and using public resources for campaigning for the UDA candidate.

Consequently, they warned the constituency residents that they would, in one way or another, have to pay for the goodies being offloaded to them.

"Ol Kalou residents will no doubt remember a similar case in 1995, when Kanu splashed state largesse on Kipipiri Constituency, including electricity poles, road construction equipment and bicycles, in an attempt to manipulate the voting.

"But when DP's Mwangi Githiomi beat Kanu's Joe Maina, the state withdrew all the electricity and road construction equipment, signalling the adage that the devil has no free gift," the statement read in part.

The team associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also alleged that the IEBC procurement team was under duress to purchase an electoral management system which would favour President William Ruto.