Editor's Review The DCI has arrested a woman who had been on the run over her alleged involvement in a multi-million-shilling land fraud case linked to the sale of plots in Kajiado County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a woman who had been on the run over her alleged involvement in a multi-million-shilling land fraud case linked to the sale of plots in Kajiado County.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the agency said the suspect, Nancy Wamuyu Njai, had been wanted under a warrant of arrest issued by the Kajiado Chief Magistrate's Court in December 2025.

According to the DCI, the suspect was arrested pursuant to a court warrant and is currently undergoing processing before being presented in court.

"The suspect was apprehended in execution of the court warrant and is currently being processed ahead of her arraignment before the Kajiado Law Courts tomorrow, July 10, 2026," the statement read.

Detectives added that Nancy Wamuyu Njai will be charged alongside two other suspects who had already been arrested and arraigned in connection with the case.

"She is expected to face charges alongside her co-accused, Josephat Gichuge Mwirabua alias “Kabeabea” and Robert Mwarangu, who were arrested earlier and have since taken plea," the statement added.

The agency said investigations by the Land Fraud Investigations Unit established that the case dates back to 2016 when several members of the public purchased plots from Diamond Property Merchants Ltd in the Bethany Phase III area of Kajiado County.

"Investigations established that between September and December 2016, several complainants purchased plots from Diamond Property Merchants Ltd at Bethany Phase III in Kajiado County," the statement noted.

DCI said investigators further established that the buyers had been enticed with promises that the land purchases would also provide opportunities to participate in greenhouse farming ventures expected to generate attractive returns.

"The investors were allegedly promised not only ownership of the plots but also lucrative greenhouse agribusiness projects that were expected to generate returns," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, investigations later uncovered that while buyers were waiting to receive their title deeds, the ownership of the land had allegedly been transferred and used in transactions that disadvantaged the original investors.

"However, as the buyers awaited issuance of their individual title deeds, investigators discovered that the title to the parcel of land had allegedly been transferred to the wife of Josephat Gichuge Mwirabua, who subsequently subdivided the land, sold portions to other unsuspecting buyers, and secured a Ksh15 million loan from a bank using the title as collateral," the statement read.

File image the suspect

The agency also said its investigations found that prospective investors were attracted through advertisements linked to a company associated with the suspect.

"Further investigations established that prospective investors were allegedly lured through advertisements by Nguzo International, a company associated with Nancy Wamuyu Njai, which promised buyers profitable greenhouse farming ventures on the purchased land," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after former Tigania East MP Josphat Gichuge Mwirabua, popularly known as Kabeabea, was arrested over an alleged land fraud scheme in which unsuspecting buyers are said to have lost more than Ksh56 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the DCI said the former lawmaker and ex-Chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority was apprehended by officers from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) after investigations linked him to multiple fraudulent land transactions.

The DCI said the suspect allegedly defrauded investors through land deals conducted under Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd.

"Detectives from the DCI Headquarters' Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) have apprehended Josphat Gichuge Mwirabua, aka Kabeabea, a former Member of Parliament for Tigania East and ex-Chairman of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), for duping unsuspecting land buyers out of over Ksh56 million," the statement read.

According to the agency, the first case dates back to 2016 when several investors purchased plots in Kajiado through the company.

"The scandal first came to light when a complainant revealed that in 2016, he and several other investors purchased plots measuring 50 by 100 feet from Diamond Property Merchants (DPM) Ltd.

"Each investor entered into individual agreements with DPM Ltd and made their payments directly to the company's bank accounts. In total, these innocent purchasers deposited approximately Ksh16,476,950 into accounts belonging to the suspect," the statement added.

Investigators said the buyers later discovered that the land they had purchased had been transferred to other individuals and subdivided without their knowledge.

"However, they soon discovered that the parcel of land in Kajiado where their plots were supposedly located had been transferred to other individuals without their knowledge, and subdivision was conducted without their consent. This shocking revelation prompted the victims to report the case for investigation," the statement further read.

Following investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved criminal charges against the suspect.

"Following a thorough investigation, the findings were compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Upon review, the DPP agreed with the investigators' recommendations to charge the suspect with the offence of Obtaining Money by False Pretences," the statement noted.

The DCI also revealed details of a second case involving Kabeabea, in which investors allegedly lost more than Ksh40 million after being promised land parcels complete with greenhouse facilities.