Editor's Review The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has approved the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the ODM Secretary General.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has approved the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the ODM Secretary General.

In a letter dated Thursday, July 9, and addressed to the ODM Deputy Party Leader, National Chairperson and Executive Director, the Registrar of Political Parties referred to previous correspondence between the office and the party on the matter.

"Reference is made to the above subject matter and previous communication on the same including your letter dated 8th July 2026 on the powers of the National Executive Committee to set up and determine the terms of reference for any committee," the letter read.

The ORPP said its decision followed an assessment of the documents submitted by ODM as well as the absence of any response from Sifuna regarding the matter.

"Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary General was in line with the Political Parties Act Cap. 7D and the ODM party constitution," the letter added.

The Registrar confirmed that the leadership change has now been officially recognized.

File image of Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou

This development comes a week after Sifuna clarified that his legal challenge over the decision to remove him as the ODM Secretary General is not about holding onto the position but about ensuring that the party follows its constitution.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 1, the Nairobi Senator noted that the party has leaders who are qualified to take up the position.

Sifuna explained that his case is based on the manner in which the removal was handled rather than a personal desire to remain in office

"It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary General of ODM. ODM has a lot of talent; many people can do that job. It is not that I am clinging to the position; my issue is with their process," he wrote.

ODM removed Sifuna from his position as the party's Secretary-General following a resolution adopted by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the party said the decision was reached after the NEC considered findings and recommendations from the party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), which had been tasked with hearing a complaint against Sifuna.

ODM stated that after reviewing the committee's findings, members unanimously agreed to remove Sifuna from office.

"After going through the report and the findings of the IDRC under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna. Effectively, Sen. Sifuna ceases to be the Secretary General of the ODM Party," the statement read in part.