Editor's Review The DCI has issued an update on the investigation into the death of Esther Wairimu Keige whose body was recovered in a coffee plantation within Juja, Kiambu County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued an update on the investigation into the death of Esther Wairimu Keige, the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Legal Services Manager, whose body was recovered in a coffee plantation within Juja, Kiambu County, after weeks of search operations.

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the agency said Keige was reported missing on June 10 after she was dropped off by her driver at the Shell petrol station in Juja, next to Senate Hotel, where she intended to inquire about gym services.

According to investigators, the driver remained at the location waiting for her, but she never returned, prompting a missing person report and an immediate police investigation.

The DCI said detectives launched a large-scale operation involving several investigative teams and partner security agencies to establish her whereabouts.

"The operation included the review of CCTV footage, forensic analysis, witness interviews, intelligence-led inquiries, mobile phone data analysis and ground searches in various locations as detectives pursued every available lead in an effort to establish her whereabouts," the statement read.

As investigations progressed, detectives widened their search to several locations where Keige had last been seen or was believed to have travelled.

According to the DCI, the operation covered Kenyatta Road, Gatundu, Darugo, Mang'u, the Murram area, Stage 4 and surrounding areas.

Officers also visited hospitals and mortuaries in an effort to determine whether she had been admitted or identified as an unknown person.

The DCI further disclosed that investigations uncovered information about Keige's personal circumstances before her disappearance.

"During the course of investigations, it was established that the deceased had been battling depression and was undergoing treatment. Further inquiries also revealed that she had previously disappeared from home on three separate occasions before eventually returning safely," the statement added.

The breakthrough came on July 6 at around 5:00 p.m., when the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was discovered inside a makeshift shelter in a bushy section of the undeveloped Fusion Estate Farm in Kiaora, Juja.

The DCI said senior police officers and detectives from the Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) unit visited the scene, documented the evidence and transferred the body to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital Funeral Home pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

The body was later positively identified by Keige's sister.

Detectives also recovered her mobile phone at the scene, which was intact but switched off; her shoes were found removed and placed beside the body.

File image of DCI headquarters

The DCI said a post-mortem examination has since been conducted, but the exact cause of death could not be established because the body had significantly decomposed.

"A post-mortem examination has since been conducted. While the examination revealed no external physical injuries suggestive of assault, the pathologists were unable to conclusively determine the cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition.

"Consequently, samples were collected and submitted for comprehensive toxicological and other forensic analysis to assist in establishing the cause and manner of death," the statement further read.

The DCI noted that detectives have not reached a final conclusion on the circumstances surrounding Keige's death and are awaiting forensic findings that could provide crucial evidence.

"The DCI wishes to clarify that investigations remain active and that homicide has not been ruled out. Detectives are pursuing all plausible lines of inquiry and are awaiting the outcome of the toxicology and other forensic examinations, which are expected to provide critical leads in the investigation," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) announced a nationwide protest by advocates following the deaths of two lawyers in separate incidents.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, LSK said it had received confirmation of the death of Advocate Esther Wairimu Keige after weeks of searching for her, expressing grief and outrage over the tragic development.

"The Law Society of Kenya has received with profound grief and outrage confirmation of the death of our colleague, Advocate Esther Wairimu Keige, after weeks of anxious searching and hope that she would be found alive," the statement read.

LSK noted that Keige's death came only two days after another advocate, Edward Muthee Kariuki, was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River.

"This devastating loss comes barely forty-eight hours after the brutal murder of Advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki, who was found murdered outside his residence in Athi River on 5th July 2026," the statement added.

LSK directed advocates taking part in the Nairobi procession to gather at the Milimani Law Courts Parking from 9.00 a.m. before beginning the march at 9.30 a.m.

Participants were also asked to wear formal attire and a purple ribbon as a symbol of remembrance and unity.

"Advocates shall assemble at the Milimani Law Courts Parking from 9.00 a.m., with the procession commencing promptly at 9.30 a.m. All participants are requested to attend while formally dressed and don a purple ribbon as a symbol of remembrance and unity," the statement continued.

The society added that similar demonstrations will take place across all its regional branches under the leadership of branch officials.

"Simultaneous marches shall be held across all LSK Regional Branches under the coordination of their respective Branch leadership," the statement further read.