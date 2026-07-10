Editor's Review The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has announced that it will continue operating after the High Court dismissed an objection filed by TVETA.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has announced that it will continue operating after the High Court dismissed an objection filed by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

In a statement on Thursday, July 9, the institute said the court's decision allows it to continue its operations under existing court orders as the case remains before the judiciary.

"We wish to inform you that the High Court has today dismissed the objection filed by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) against the Institute," the statement read.

KIM stated that the court's decision confirmed that it remains legally operational under orders that had previously been issued by the High Court in April this year.

"This ruling affirms that the Kenya Institute of Management remains operational by virtue of the orders issued by the Honourable Court on 22nd April 2026," the statement added.

KIM assured its stakeholders that it would continue providing its services while fully complying with the court's directives as the legal proceedings continue.

"We wish to assure our stakeholders that we remain committed to serving them and will continue to operate in accordance with the Court's directives as the matter proceeds through the judicial process," the statement concluded.

File image of TVETA Director General Timothy Nyongesa

TVETA announced the closure of all campuses operated by KIM in April.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, the authority raised concerns over the institution’s continued operations despite lacking proper accreditation.

"It has come to the attention of the Authority that the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) is offering and awarding various academic and professional programmes to members of the public without accreditation," the statement read.

TVETA explained that while KIM had initially been accredited to offer programmes assessed and certified by the TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), investigations revealed that the institution had continued to operate outside these guidelines.

According to the authority, KIM had been offering unapproved programmes and awarding academic qualifications in violation of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

Additionally, TVETA noted that the institution had engaged trainers who did not possess valid training licenses, contrary to the same law.

As a result, the authority issued a warning to the public regarding the validity of qualifications obtained from the institution.

"The public is hereby notified that KIM does not have the legal mandate to award qualifications. Consequently, any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement," the statement added.

In a decisive move, TVETA confirmed that KIM’s accreditation had been fully withdrawn, effectively halting all its operations nationwide.

"Pursuant to the TVET Act, the accreditation earlier issued to KIM and all its campuses in the Republic of Kenya has been revoked and all KIM campuses closed with immediate effect," the statement further read.