Editor's Review PLP leader Martha Karua has clarified that the United Alternative Government (UAG) coalition has not yet decided how it will identify its presidential flag bearer.

People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua has clarified that the United Alternative Government (UAG) coalition has not yet decided how it will identify its presidential flag bearer.

In a statement on Thursday, July 8, she said no agreement has been reached on the method, requirements or schedule for selecting the coalition's presidential candidate, as the alliance is still finalising its internal structures.

"I serve as Co-Convenor of the United Alternative Government alongside my brother, Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. While our coalition continues to grow in strength and public confidence, we have not yet concluded the process of establishing the formal structures, governance framework, and rules that will guide our engagement. Consequently, no decision has been made on the process, criteria, or timeline for selecting the coalition's presidential flag bearer," the statement read.

Karua added that the coalition's leadership remains focused on ensuring its operations are guided by consultation, inclusivity and adherence to agreed procedures.

"As Principals and Co-Convenors of the United Alternative Government, we are committed to building a coalition founded on consultation, mutual respect, inclusivity, and fidelity to agreed processes. These values distinguish our coalition and inspire confidence among Kenyans who seek a credible, democratic, and principled alternative," the statement added.

Karua further disclosed that the coalition established a Technical Committee to develop proposals on how the alliance should be formally constituted and managed.

"To advance this objective, we established a Technical Committee under the coordination of Hon. Kipruto Arap Kirwa, which has invested considerable time and effort in developing proposals on the various options for formalising our engagement," the statement noted.

According to Karua, the committee has now completed most of its assignment and is expected to table its recommendations before the coalition principals during an upcoming retreat, where broader policy priorities will also be discussed.

"The Committee has now completed substantial work and will shortly present its recommendations to the Principals for consideration and approval at a mutually agreed retreat. At that meeting, we expect to also deliberate on and adopt a shared agenda for Kenya's democratic renewal, economic transformation, and constitutional governance," the statement further read.

File image of United Opposition leaders, including Eugene Wamalwa, Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Fred Matiang'i

On the issue of public endorsements and personal preferences for the coalition's presidential candidate, Karua acknowledged that every Kenyan has the constitutional right to express an opinion but stressed that the eventual flag bearer will only be selected through an agreed consultative process.

"We fully acknowledge the constitutional right of every Kenyan-including members and Principals of the United Alternative Government-to express personal preferences regarding who should ultimately become the coalition's presidential candidate.

"However, we equally recognise that the selection of the coalition's flag bearer is one of the most consequential decisions we shall make. It is therefore a matter that must be determined collectively, through an agreed consultative framework and established coalition structures. This process requires patience, goodwill, and discipline from all Principals, members, supporters, and stakeholders," the statement explained.

Karua also revealed that the Technical Committee recently consulted both her and co-convenor Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka as it works to identify suitable dates for the principals' meeting.

"The Technical Committee consulted me only last week and confirmed that it had similarly engaged my Co-Convenor, Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, with the objective of identifying mutually convenient dates for the Principals' retreat. We look forward to convening that meeting in the near future," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the e Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has approved the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the ODM Secretary General.

In a letter dated Thursday, July 9, and addressed to the ODM Deputy Party Leader, National Chairperson and Executive Director, the Registrar of Political Parties referred to previous correspondence between the office and the party on the matter.

"Reference is made to the above subject matter and previous communication on the same including your letter dated 8th July 2026 on the powers of the National Executive Committee to set up and determine the terms of reference for any committee," the letter read.

The ORPP said its decision followed an assessment of the documents submitted by ODM as well as the absence of any response from Sifuna regarding the matter.

"Upon review of the documents submitted by the party and the lack of response from Hon. Edwin Watenya Sifuna, we note that the removal of the party Secretary General was in line with the Political Parties Act Cap. 7D and the ODM party constitution," the letter added.

The Registrar confirmed that the leadership change has now been officially recognized.